NFL Week 10 Preview: Best Games, Best Bets, Predictions

1. Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson has looked sharp leading the Ravens offense. Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Nov. 12 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX

Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

Spread: Browns +6.5 (-125) | Ravens -6.5 (+100)

Moneyline: CLE (+210) | BAL (-275)

Total: 37.5 Over (-118) | Under (-110) Baltimore has been the leagues most dominant team through the first half of the season — Cleveland has been one of its most confusing. Lamar Jackson is playing at an MVP level and the Ravens have the best point differential in the NFL (+115) and stand atop the AFC North. As for Deshaun Watson, well, hes playing. The Browns franchise quarterback returned to the lineup Sunday after playing 12 snaps in the entirety of October. Cleveland went 2–2 without him (including a 28–3 home loss to Baltimore) behind the play of its elite defense and strong rushing attack. Watson threw two touchdowns in his return to action, a 27–0 win over an Arizona team that gained 58 total yards. The Ravens figure to put up more of a fight than the Cardinals did. Defensively, Baltimore is the only team on Clevelands level at the moment. Mike McDonalds unit allows a league-low 13.8 points per game and it held Seattle and Detroit — two projected playoff teams — to nine total points during this four-game winning streak. The Ravens are one of two teams that average more rushing yards per game (160.3) than the Browns and they finished with a season-high 298 on the ground Sunday against the Seahawks. In a battle between two great defenses, this game could come down to these offenses ability to overcome a tough matchup. Baltimore, which is 3–1 at home, has exhibited its ability to do just that more so than Cleveland, which is 1–2 on the road and hasnt won at M&T Bank Stadium since 2019. Verderames pick: Ravens -6.5, Under 37.5 (Baltimore 24, Cleveland 13)

Manzanos pick: Ravens -6.5, Over 37.5 (Baltimore 27, Cleveland 17)

Woods pick: Ravens -6.5, Over 37.5 (Baltimore 27, Cleveland 16)

2. San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Christian McCaffrey vs. a stingy Jaguars run defense will be a key to this matchup. Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Nov. 12 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX

Location: EverBank Stadium | Jacksonville, FL

Spread: 49ers -3.5 (+105) | Jaguars +3.5 (-133)

Moneyline: SF (-167) | JAX (+138)

Total: 45.5 Over (-110) | Under (-118) San Francisco just had its bye week to get healthy and back on track amidst a three-game skid, its longest since 2021. Jacksonville, winner of a league-high five straight, was also on bye in Week 9 ahead of its toughest interconference challenge of the year. The 49ers had won 15 consecutive regular-season games and Brock Purdy had never lost a start before the Browns beat them in Week 6 — then they lost to the Vikings and fell again the following week to the Bengals. San Francisco only put up 17 points in each outing, ending an eight-game streak of scoring 30-plus points, and its defense surrendered more points each week, including a season-high 31 to Cincinnati. The pending return of Deebo Samuel (shoulder) should help this struggling unit, but the offense has struggled without left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), who is still not practicing. Only one of the Jaguars victories during their current streak was a true home game. They sandwiched a win over the Colts at EverBank Stadium between two triumphs in London and back-to-back on the road. Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr. and Christian Kirk have given Jacksonville solid production on offense, but the defense has been the difference. The Jaguars are tied with an NFL-high 18 turnovers and theyve been one of the best units against the run, which will certainly come into play against Christian McCaffrey. The Jaguars are 2–1 outright as an underdog this season but their one loss was a true home game against the Chiefs. Theyve also lost their last four to the 49ers dating back to 2009. As for San Francisco, this is its tightest spread of the season since Week 1 in Pittsburgh when it won big as a one-point favorite. Verderames pick: 49ers -3.5, Over 45.5 (San Francisco 28, Jacksonville 23)

Manzanos pick: Jaguars +3.5, Under 45.5 (Jacksonville 23, San Francisco 20)

Woods pick: 49ers -3.5, Under 45.5 (San Francisco 24, Jacksonville 20)

3. Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow has rebounded from a slow start to help the Bengals win four straight. Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network Game info: Sunday, Nov. 12 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Location: Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, OH

Spread: Texans +6.5 (-110) | Bengals -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: HOU (+250) | CIN (-333)

Total: 47.5 Over (-110) | Under (-118) C.J. Stroud announced his arrival last week with a record-breaking performance to get Houston back to .500 while Joe Burrow stayed hot in Cincinnatis fourth straight win. The 2023 No. 2 pick is up against a tough test on the road this week in a head-to-head meeting with the 2020 No. 1 pick. The Texans mounted a fourth-quarter comeback last week to beat the Buccaneers 39–37 behind a 470-yard, five-touchdown outing from Stroud. It was a major bounce-back from the previous week when Houston lost to Carolina, 15–13, to give the Panthers their first win. The Tampa Bay game was only the second time since Week 2 that the Texans defense surrendered more than 20 points. Their secondary will be tested by Burrow, who could be without JaMarr Chase (back). Tee Higgins stepped up after Chase went down last week to finish with a season-high 110 yards in a 24–18 win over the Bills. Burrow also racked up a season-best 348 yards and recorded his second straight multi-touchdown game without an interception. The Bengals have only allowed 17 points per game during their winning streak against some solid offenses, but theyre susceptible to being exploited on the ground. One thing to watch for in this game is the play of Houstons new kicker Matt Amendola, who was signed this week with Kaimi Fairbairn (quad) expected to miss time. The Texans are in a familiar position as an underdog of seven-plus points, but this is the most points Cincinnati has been favored by this season. Verderames pick: Texans +6.5, Over 47.5 (Cincinnati 27, Houston 24)

Manzanos pick: Texans +6.5, Over 47.5 (Cincinnati 30, Houston 24)

Woods pick: Bengals -6.5, Over 47.5 (Cincinnati 31, Houston 24)

4. New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings Taysom Hill has played a more consistent role in the Saints attack. Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Game info: Sunday, Nov. 12 | 1 p.m. ET | FOX

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, MN

Spread: Saints -2.5 (-118) | Vikings +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: NO (-150) | MIN (+125)

Total: 40.5 Over (-125) | Under (+100) Minnesota will trot out its third different starting quarterback in as many weeks Sunday against New Orleans as it looks to build on its improbable four-game win streak. Joshua Dobbs replaced rookie Jaren Hall (concussion) last week, who was only in after Kirk Cousins (ACL) was sidelined for the season. Just days after being acquired from Arizona, Dobbs led the Vikings to a comeback win against Atlanta and vaulted them into the NFC playoff picture. The Saints defense dominated the Bears last week, forcing five turnovers in a 24–17 triumph. It was another largely uninspiring offensive outing, aside from another do-it-all day from Taysom Hill, who caught and threw a touchdown. Derek Carr was not sacked Sunday for the first time this year but this week hell have to worry about Danielle Hunter, who has an NFL-best 10 sacks through nine games. A week getting to know Minnesotas system should do Dobbs well after he was thrown into the fire against the Falcons. He led the team in rushing with a season-high 66 yards and accounted for three scores with hardly any preparation. The Vikings also have stepped up their play on defense over the last month and are allowing just 17 points per game over their last four, which could help take pressure off Dobbs in his first start in a new uniform. New Orleans has been solid on the road this season with a 3–2 mark away from the Superdome while Minnesota is just 1–3 in Minneapolis, though their lone home win was a few weeks ago at the expense of the 49ers. The Vikings have excelled as an underdog with a 2–1–1 mark against the spread with two outright wins. Verderames pick: Saints -2.5, Under 40.5 (New Orleans 25, Minnesota 15)

Manzanos pick: Saints -2.5, Under 40.5 (New Orleans 20, Minnesota 16)

Woods pick: Vikings +2.5, Over 40.5 (Minnesota 23, New Orleans 20)