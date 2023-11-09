Northwest Arkansas residents take advantage of record-high temperatures at the Fayetteville Square

Today’s weather expected to be more seasonally appropriate

Today at 4:03 a.m.

by Mike Jones, Laurinda Joenks

A pedestrian passes a tree exhibiting its fall colors Monday Nov. 6, 2023 on the Old Main lawn at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)


FAYETTEVILLE -- Dash was soaking up the sun and lots of petting Wednesday on the Fayetteville square.

McKenna Scott was training Dash and his sister Violet -- 12-week-old boxer puppies -- by walking them around the square.

