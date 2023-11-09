BASEBALL

Angels hire Ron Washington

The Los Angeles Angels hired Ron Washington to be their new manager Wednesday, turning to a veteran baseball mind in an attempt to end nearly a decade of losing. The 71-year-old Washington became the majors’ oldest current manager and only the second active Black manager, joining the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts. Washington led the Texas Rangers from 2007-14, winning two AL pennants and going 664-611. He spent the past seven seasons as Atlanta’s third base coach, helping the Braves to their 2021 World Series title. Washington replaced Phil Nevin, who wasn’t re-signed last month after 1 1/2 losing seasons in charge of the long-struggling Angels.

Injury sidelines Mets’ pitcher

New York Mets pitcher David Peterson is projected to miss the start of next season following surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. New York said Wednesday that Peterson had the operation Monday at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The team did not say why he waited more than a month after the season ended to have the procedure. The Mets said a typical return to play from the operation is six to seven months, a timeline that would have Peterson back on the mound in May or June. The 28-year-old left-hander was 3-8 with a 5.03 ERA in 21 starts and six relief appearances for the Mets last season. He pitched better in the second half this year, and is 18-21 with a 4.51 ERA in four major league seasons.

FOOTBALL

Cowboys sign troubled WR

The Dallas Cowboys signed receiver Martavis Bryant to their practice squad Wednesday, ending a five-year absence from the NFL for a player who has been suspended three times. Bryant last played in 2018 with the Raiders before they moved from Oakland to Las Vegas. He was indefinitely suspended over substance-abuse violations late that season. The 31-year-old was a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2014 and spent four years with the Steelers, including when he was suspended for the entire 2016 season. Bryant spent time in the CFL and more recently the XFL before signing with the Cowboys after a workout following his reinstatement by Commissioner Roger Goodell. Bryant scored eight touchdowns with Pittsburgh as a rookie, then had his career high with 765 yards receiving and six TDs in 11 games a year later after serving his first suspension, a four-game ban. After missing all of 2016, Bryant had 603 yards and three touchdowns with the Steelers in 2017 before eight games with the Raiders in 2018.

Michigan responds to Big Ten

The University of Michigan warned Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti about overstepping his authority and rushing to judgment, insisting Wednesday that he cannot discipline Coach Jim Harbaugh under the conference’s sportsmanship policy for an alleged sign-stealing scheme that has rocked college football. Parts of the blistering 10-page letter sent to Petitti were shared with The Associated Press by two people who have seen it and spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized by the school to disclose its contents. The letter is Michigan’s response to the Big Ten’s notification of potential discipline of Harbaugh’s undefeated second-ranked team, which is among the favorites to win the national championship. Michigan’s letter said the Big Ten cannot take action if a formal decision has not been made about whether rules were violated, one of the people said. The school also says it would not be fair to discipline the program in part because it provided the Big Ten with evidence suggesting other conference schools were stealing signs and sharing them with one another.

HORSE RACING

Breeders’ Cup back at Del Mar

The Breeders’ Cup will return to Del Mar in 2025 after the track north of San Diego also hosts next year. It will mark the fourth time the track hosts the two-day world championships, after doing so in 2017, 2021 and next year. The dates for 2024 are Nov. 1-2 and in 2025 will be Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. In 2017, Del Mar had attendance of 70,420 and total wagering of $166,077,486. The 2021 event, held during the covid pandemic, attracted 47,089 as a result of attendance limits and had total wagering of $182,908,409, which was a record until being surpassed the following year at Keeneland in Kentucky.

TENNIS

Teen helps Canada win

Teenager Marina Stakusic got the biggest win of her career to help Canada defeat host Spain 3-0 in Group C of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Wednesday in Seville, Spain. The 18-year-old Stakusic, ranked No. 258 in the world, defeated No. 65 Rebeka Masarova 6-3, 6-1 to give Canada the first point of the day at La Cartuja Stadium. Stakusic’s previous career-best victory had been against No. 152 Jaimee Fourlis in 2022. She had never beaten a top 100 opponent. Leylah Fernandez gave Canada the second point by edging Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (8), 7-6 (7).



