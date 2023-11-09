Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 9, 1923

A unanimous agreement on the part of every section to pull together for a legislative program to relive the present acute financial conditions that are crippling the state's education system was the outstanding feature of the Arkansas Educational Association's opening session at the Kempner theater last night. ... The resolution ... urging appointment by the governor of an Education Commission with full power to draw up such proposed bills as seem best to meet the financial needs, and the request for a special legislative session devoted wholly to educational questions .. was heartily endorsed last night by C. C. Denny, president of the Arkansas Educational Association, in his annual address.

50 years ago

Nov. 9, 1973

A "good many" Arkansas school districts may close for a month to six weeks this winter and extend their sessions into the summer because of fuel shortage, state Education Director A.W. Ford told the Legislative Council Thursday. Ford said that at Governor Bumpers' request, a survey was being conducted and should be completed within a week on how many of the state's 384 school districts operated on liquefied petroleum. He estimated that 100 school districts "are on butane." These districts are not only in a bind because of the petroleum shortage and the mandatory allocation program on middle distillate oils instituted by the federal government, but also because the price of gas is soaring, Ford said.

25 years ago

Nov. 9, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- About 160 area teachers ventured past toucans, tarantulas and a few snakes and into a rain forest recently to experience "discovery learning." The rain forest was actually a registration area transformed by students for teachers attending the two-day JASON Project X at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, last week. The program works to provide teachers with the knowledge to teach "interactive, hands-on, discovery learning" to their students. The JASON project has existed in Northwest Arkansas for three years and was formed 10 years ago by Robert Ballard, famed for discovering the wreck of the Titanic. Ballard named the JASON project after the camera-mounted underwater device used to explore the Titanic wreck.

10 years ago

Nov. 9, 2013

PINE BLUFF -- Pine Bluff owes the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development more than $400,000 after a final review by the federal agency found that community development block grants and Home Investment Partnerships funds were "improperly spent." In June, HUD sent its initial monitoring review to Pine Bluff officials, outlining problems with several areas of the city's federal grant program dating back to 2010. The city responded to the review, and HUD issued its final report Nov. 1. Home Investment Partnerships are the largest federal block grants given to state and local governments designed to create affordable housing for low-income households, according to HUD's website. Community development block grants are designed to help communities improve the quality of life in urban areas.