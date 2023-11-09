Panel wants Legislative Audit to examine procurements, processes at Arkansas PBS





A legislative panel on Wednesday called for Arkansas Legislative Audit to examine procurements and related processes at Arkansas PBS, starting July 1, 2021, and to provide a special report about the auditors' review to the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee.

In a voice vote, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee's Executive Committee recommended that the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee approve the auditors' review requested by state Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, and state Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron. The joint auditing committee will consider the recommendation this morning.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, said "I am assuming this will involve who they hire, the hiring procedures and a number of people who have been either terminated or voluntarily quit."

In response, Wardlaw said "I think the processes portion of the motion would include that."

He said he and Rice's request for auditors' review of procurements and related processes at Arkansas PBS, starting July 1, 2021, resulted from a previous meeting that included officials of Arkansas Legislative Audit "from the stuff that was looked at."

"The termination and the culture of the environment in leadership at PBS at the moment" was the subject of that previous meeting, Wardlaw said.

Sullivan questioned whether a whistleblower's claim that Arkansas PBS "did not follow FCC guidance," tied to federal grant money that went to Arkansas PBS through the Department of Education, would be part of the auditors' review.

Wardlaw said "I have no objection of incorporating anything else anybody wants to incorporate."

In August, the audit committee's committee on state agencies learned that Arkansas Legislative Audit had found Arkansas PBS circumvented and violated certain aspects of state procurement law by, among other things, making several purchases just below a threshold required for obtaining bids. In August and September, the committee on state agencies delayed completing its review of the audit for fiscal year 2022 that started July 1, 2021, and ended June 30, 2022. In October, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee delayed completing its review of that audit.

In its audit of Arkansas PBS, Arkansas Legislative Audit reported that it selected 10 vendors used by the agency with transactions both above and below the $20,000 threshold for obtaining funds, and found on multiple occasions the agency entered into agreements to procure goods and services from two companies owned by the same person. If the goods and services had been obtained from the same company, bids would have been required, according to the auditors.

Wardlaw said Wednesday "the things that we found out from those invoices, I think it's important that we take a deeper dive and look at those processes and make sure that the agency is following those to a T."

Based on information from "the whistleblowers," Sullivan said he also would like to find out whether officials at Arkansas PBS decided to circumvent or ignore FCC regulations on production during meetings at PBS and, if that's the case, who made these decisions.

In response, Wardlaw said "I am here at your mercy."

On Oct. 12, Arkansas PBS officials told the audit committee's committee on state agencies that the agency is working to roll out procurement training for its employees and compliance with state procurement law is important for the agency.

At that time, Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, questioned whether Arkansas PBS had communication with the business owner, who owned two companies, to split the work with the agency into two different contracts and keep each contract under $20,000. In response, Arkansas PBS Executive Director Courtney Pledger said "not to my knowledge."

Arkansas PBS said in its written response to the audit that services were obtained from two different vendors, each with its own tax identification, and the amounts contracted with each vendor did not exceed the $20,000 bid threshold. This was for a 30-day daily production shoot and there are no other qualified vendors in Central Arkansas who offer these services, the agency said.

One company provided specialized lighting and grip equipment and the services of a principal lighting director, and the second company provided certified skilled technicians to operate the specialized equipment, Arkansas PBS said.

Legislative auditors said Arkansas PBS made numerous purchases below the $20,000 threshold for obtaining bids.

Arkansas PBS said in its written response to the audit that it works on hundreds of projects in any given year and many projects require contracted services, and many of the contracted services for an individual project fall under the $20,000 bid threshold.

"The fact that some procurements fell just below the threshold in [fiscal year 20222] is incidental rather than by design," the agency said.

On Oct. 12, Pledger told lawmakers that she doesn't believe Arkansas PBS has advised vendors to submit prices for services below $20,000 to allow the agency to give vendors contracts without seeking bids for services.

Also on Oct. 12, Arkansas PBS Chief Financial Officer Karen Watkins, who joined Arkansas PBS after fiscal year 2022, said the agency has added one additional fiscal staff member to address "the volume issues that we are having."

"We have nine total fiscal and HR [human resource] staff members [and] five are new, so there already has been turnover, and the agency initiated that turnover in the fiscal division to correct these issues," she said.

On Oct. 20, state Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, charged that Pledger inaccurately used the term "Medicaid cuts" in referring to a state Democratic Party news conference that Arkansas PBS has streamed and a round-table discussion on the "Arkansas Week" public affairs program.

In addition to asking that Arkansas PBS correct that information, Irvin asked for an Arkansas PBS official to apologize to state Department of Human Services Secretary Kristi Putnam and the department's employees, who Irvin said followed federal law and state law during the previous six months as they completed eligibility redeterminations on Medicaid beneficiaries whose coverage was extended because of special rules that had been in effect during the federal government's covid-19 public health emergency.

In response on Oct. 20, Watkins said: "Senator Irvin, we do regret the inaccurate information that was broadcast on 'Arkansas Week' regarding the Medicaid program unwinding of benefits to beneficiaries, who remained on the Medicaid rolls during .... the [federal] public health emergency.

"We did take down the video that was on ARCAN this morning for the Democratic Party press conference [last week] concerning Medicaid," she said. "That was taken off the website [on Oct. 20] ." ARCAN stands for the Arkansas Citizens Action Network, which provides livestream access to state government meetings.

On Aug. 23, the Legislative Council's personnel subcommittee postponed a decision about whether to recommend the Legislative Council authorize Pledger to receive a merit salary increase from $179,999.87 to $188,997.76 a year. At Sullivan's behest, the subcommittee voted to delay consideration of the merit pay increase request from the Arkansas PBS Commission until the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee completes its review of the audit of Arkansas PBS.



