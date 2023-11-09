Patriots’ Thomas drawn to Clemson

The decision on where to play collegiate basketball was a fairly simple one for Little Rock Parkview's Dallas Thomas.

"It was really just the love and the atmosphere," said the 6-8 forward, who signed his national letter of intent with Clemson at Charles Ripley Arena in Little Rock on Wednesday. "When I went up there for my visit, they made it clear that I was one of their top priorities. They value high-character players, too. But versatility, being able to play many areas on the wing. ... I felt like the best fit for me on and off the court."

Off the court, Thomas carries a 3.5 grade point average. That, in itself, is what Patriots Coach Scotty Thurman noted was one of the biggest attributes his standout carries. It's also a huge factor as to why Thomas is good as he is once he gets a basketball in his hands.

The smooth-shooting senior averaged nearly 17 points, 10 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 points per game for Parkview, which advanced to the Class 5A state tournament last season. Those numbers were an uptick from his sophomore season, when he averaged 15 points and seven rebounds while being named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps All-Underclassman team.

Thomas, rated as a 4-star recruit by both 247Sports and ESPN, was recruited by a who's who of NCAA Division I Power 5 programs and eventually narrowed his choices down to Arkansas, Clemson, LSU, Memphis and Missouri. In the end, it was the Tigers of the ACC that won out.

"[Clemson] basically said versatility was the biggest thing," Thomas said. "Being able to shoot, dribble it, pass and do everything at a high level at my height, it was the perfect fit for what they're looking for in a player. The biggest thing is adding strength.

"They want to take it slow, add strength and see where it goes from there."

One place that Thomas said he would like to see the Patriots go is to the Class 5A state title game. Parkview will be among a deep pool of teams that'll try to dethrone Pine Bluff atop the class. Thurman mentioned that he'll ask Thomas to do a little more than what he's done in the past to help the Patriots try to win their first championship since 2018.

"It's obviously a tremendous opportunity for Dallas and his family," he said. "We want him to continue to be a leader as he's always been, and he's always been softspoken. But for us to do what we've set out to do this season, he's going to step out of his comfort zone a little bit.

"We're going to challenge him to do so, but I could not be more proud of him for what he's done in the classroom and on the floor."