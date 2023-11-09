Playoff chances at stake

The final week of the regular season just got a bit more interesting for a few of the teams in the Great American Conference.

After destroying East Central (Okla.) 48-7 on homecoming last week, Harding (10-0) moved up to No. 2 in the NCAA Division II rankings. The Bisons also received a vote to be No. 1, which is the first time that's happened in school history.

More importantly for Harding, though, is that it also took over the top spot in the Super Region Three rankings, and that makes Saturday's game against Arkansas Tech pivotal.

The top seven teams in the region qualify for the playoffs, and the No. 1 seed gets a first-round bye. Teams seeded second through fourth will host a postseason game as well. If the Bisons beat the Wonder Boys, their chances of holding on to that first slot are increased but not guaranteed, especially since No. 2 seed Grand Valley (Mich.) State (8-1) has a game against No. 8 seed Davenport (8-1) on Saturday. However, Grand Valley State won't have a better in-region record than Harding no matter what the outcomes of their respective games are. But if both teams win, then it'll be in the hands of the voters to determine who gets that top spot.

There is another game that involves a pair of GAC schools that's pertinent to the region. Ouachita Baptist (9-1) is No. 6 in the regional ranking and hosts Highway 67 rival Henderson State (8-2) in the 96th Battle of the Ravine. A Tigers' victory would improve their overall and in-region mark to 10-1, which would be better than any team behind them in the poll and enhance their probability of being included in the postseason.

Additionally, Southern Arkansas (8-2), ranked No. 10, still has an outside shot at creeping into the top seven. But not only would the Muleriders have to beat the University of Arkansas at Monticello, it'd have to also have some of the teams slated above them, particularly No. 7 Missouri Western State (8-2), Davenport and Indianapolis (8-1), lose in order to have a chance.

The final poll will be unveiled Sunday, the same day that the postseason pairings are announced.

HARDING

No words necessary

Paul Simmons may be the ultimate mastermind behind Harding's perfect season so far, but the Bisons' head coach is not about to take any of the credit.

According to him, he hasn't had to say much to get his team ready week in and week out.

"I honestly think if I was gone all week, they'd look the same," he said. "The guys have done such a great job at playing at a high level that they don't need me very much."

Even still, Harding (10-0, 10-0 Great American Conference) has done a whole lot with him in tow. The Bisons can complete their first perfect regular season since 2016 on Saturday with a win at Arkansas Tech. A victory could mean a lot for Harding on a national scale, but Simmons insists he's putting the same amount of stock in that one as he did for the Bisons' previous 10 opponents.

"Always a one-game mentality, and that one is the biggest one on the schedule for us," he said. "Every game we've played is the biggest one in our eyes. This upcoming one is giant for us, and I promise you, we're approaching it that way."

HENDERSON STATE

Defense rules

For as much notoriety as Henderson State (8-2, 8-2 Great American Conference) has gotten because of quarterback Andrew Edwards and its offense, the Reddies' defense has carved out its own niche.

Henderson State has given up a total of 14 points over the past 12 quarters and recorded shutouts in its past two games. During that stretch, the Reddies have garnered 15 sacks, intercepted 7 passes and forced 4 fumbles.

"We're pretty solid on that side of the ball," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said. "We've been giving different kids an opportunity to play, and they've been able to get that experience. But the guys have played really well on defense."

Last week in their 56-0 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State, the Reddies returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the third quarter and gave up 117 yards total. On Oct. 28, Henderson State allowed 85 yards in a 51-0 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State.

That dominance helped shoot the Reddies to second in the GAC in scoring defense (18.3 points per game) and total defense (292.0 yards per game). They also lead the league in sacks with 38.

ARKANSAS TECH

Texan holdin' em

Vershaud Richardson has arguably been Arkansas Tech's top defensive player this season, but the junior was unquestionably the Wonder Boys' biggest difference maker last week.

The 6-3, 245-pound defensive end had two of his team's four sacks during their 14-7 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State. The win allowed Arkansas Tech (5-5, 5-5 Great American Conference) to improve to .500 for the first time since Week 2 of the 2022 season. Those two sacks also led to Richardson being named the conference's defensive player of the week.

The honor was the first of the career for the Texas native, whose 44 tackles are tied for fourth on the team. But Richardson has 16 tackles for 72 yards in losses, which are a team high by a wide margin, and his 10.5 sacks are tied for fourth in the NCAA Division II.

That sack total is also the third-most ever by a Wonder Boy player in a season.

OUACHITA BAPTIST

Practice makes perfect

Much like the team it'll play Saturday, defense has been an unsung hero for Ouachita Baptist (9-1, 9-1 Great American Conference).

OBU, ranked No. 10 in the NCAA Division II, has been among the top three in total defense all year in the GAC and is coming off an impressive 55-14 victory over Oklahoma Baptist. In that game, the Tigers forced the Bison into a season-high five turnovers and held them to eight points below their average.

As a matter of fact, the only teams that have eclipsed its season scoring average against OBU is Southwestern Oklahoma State in the opener and Arkansas Tech on Oct. 21.

"I know [Oklahoma Baptist] moved the ball a little bit on us, threw it around a little bit at times, but we kind of shored that up at halftime," OBU Coach Todd Knight said. "The bottom line is scoring defense, and our defense has had the ability to keep people off the board. They've done a great job with it.

"It starts with Coach [Roy] Thompson, the coaches and the players. They accept their roles, know what they've got to do and get ready to practice at it. We've got to be a good practice team, and to me, that's where it is."

Linebacker Josiah Johnson is tied for fourth in the league in tackles with 77, while position-mate Jax Miller is sixth with 72 for the Tigers.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO/SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

Meaningful showdown

The Battle of the Timberlands may have more meaning this season than in the past despite the two combatants having vastly different years.

Southern Arkansas (8-2, 8-2 Great American Conference) and the University of Arkansas at Monticello (2-8, 2-8) are set to renew their annual rivalry Saturday in a series that dates back to 1913. The game will mark the 97th meeting between the two, who just happen to be on the opposite ends of the league standings. But that could make for an even more intriguing matchup.

SAU is still in the NCAA Division II postseason conversation, whether it be the playoffs or a bowl game. UAM, on the other hand, will be trying to enter the offseason on a positive note after losing its last eight games. In addition, a win by the Boll Weevils would put a dent into any football-playing plans the Muleriders might have beyond the regular season.

A victory could prove tough for UAM, though. The Boll Weevils have lost nine of the past 11 games against SAU, and injuries have ravaged their roster.

UAM did have success they last time the teams met in Magnolia. The Boll Weevils put up 655 yards of offense in beating the Muleriders 73-27 in the regular-season finale in 2021.