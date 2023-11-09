SAU to use search firm to find next president

Southern Arkansas University will get assistance from a search firm to help the university find its next president.

The board met in executive session Tuesday night, prior to a closed session to discuss personnel changes, following the pending departure of Trey Berry, who will become the next chancellor at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. Berry becomes Henderson State chancellor effective Jan. 1.

After the executive session Tuesday night, SAU trustee Nate Evers of El Dorado made the motion "to request a proposal from a search firm to hire SAU's next president," according to a news release from SAU in Magnolia. Trustee Monty Harrington of Magnolia seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.

Erica Woods, board chairperson, who is from Little Rock, said that no further action would be taken at this time.

SAU announced Wednesday it will reconvene its meeting next week about the leadership transition at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15, via Zoom. The agenda includes personnel changes to be discussed in executive session.

On Nov. 1, Henderson State announced that Berry would be its next chancellor. Berry has been at SAU since 2011 as a professor of history and dean of the College of Liberal and Performing Arts. He was promoted to SAU provost and vice president for academic affairs one year later.

Berry became SAU president in 2015. During his tenure, he led the university to the most ambitious, comprehensive fundraising initiative in its history, an ABET-accredited engineering program, a new doctoral program in rural and diverse educational leadership, a growing graduate school, and overall enrollment that has increased by more than 10%.