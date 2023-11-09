SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS: Billies, Ricebirds voyaging north for football playoffs

Monticello (7-3) will open the 4A state football playoffs with a long trip to northern Arkansas to face Highland (7-3) on Friday.

The Billies finished third in Conference 4A-8, while the Rebels finished third in 4A-3. The winner will face either Elkins or Clinton in Round 2.

Monticello returns to the playoffs after narrowly missing them last season. The Billies have won two straight games with an offense which regularly scores in the 30s. Quarterback Brooks Bowman is surrounded by several talented skill players, including Quay Rhodes and Evan Bealer. Bowman has thrown 18 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions.

Highland brings a three-game winning streak into this first round game. Junior running back Keagan Statler needs 73 rushing yards to reach 1,500 for the season. He has 18 touchdowns, while quarterback Zac Huckabee has rushed for eight to go with the four touchdown passes he has thrown this season.

Stuttgart at Gravette

Stuttgart (7-3) makes the long trek to northwest Arkansas to face Gravette (6-4) on Friday. Both teams finished third in their conferences, the Ricebirds in 4A-2 and the Lions in 4A-1. The winner will face either Rivercrest or Mena.

The Ricebirds have won four of their past five games, with a 29-28 loss to Heber Springs being the only blemish. They are averaging 36 points per game during this stretch, while the defense has allowed 20.2 points per game.

Gravette began the year 1-3 but has lost once since, a 42-19 defeat to Ozark. The Lions have exceeded 50 points three times during this stretch and will pose a challenge to any defense. Stuttgart has a long bus ride ahead, but Gravette is 2-3 at home this year.

Pocahontas at DeWitt

DeWitt (9-1) has had a tremendous season, and the Dragons have been rewarded with a home playoff game Friday night against Pocahontas (4-7). DeWitt finished second in 4A-8, while Pocahontas claimed fourth in 4A-3. The winner will face either Blytheville or Ashdown.

The Dragons' only loss this season came 39-23 to Warren. DeWitt's offense has played consistently well this season, scoring 40 points or more in all but three games. Sophomore Korri Graham has led the offense this year and is coming off a three-touchdown performance last week. The Dragons' defense has not allowed more than 39 points to any team.

Pocahontas is coming off a 14-6 loss to fellow playoff team Highland, which ended a four-game winning streak. Pocahontas began the year 0-4 but rallied to reach the playoffs. The defense has held strong as of late, with no opponent scoring more than 18 points since September.

Jessieville at Rison

Rison (3-7) overcame a tough start to the year to earn a home playoff game Friday against Jessieville (6-4). The Wildcats finished third in 3A-6, while the Lions finished fourth in 3A-4.

Rison began the year 0-7 but rallied to finish the regular season on a three-game winning streak with wins against two playoff teams. The Wildcats averaged 34.7 points per game on their winning streak after not scoring more than 20 points in any of their losses.

Jessieville will present a challenging opening opponent. The Lions have won four of their past five games and are coming off back-to-back 44-point games from their offense. They have won their past two road games and are 2-2 on the road this season.

Kickoff time for all games is 7 p.m.