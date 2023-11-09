SWAC WOMEN

OREGON 86, UAPB 60

A slow first half doomed any chance the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (0-2) had a knocking off the Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

UAPB shot 7 of 33 (21.2%) in the first two quarters and trailed 33-19 at halftime. The Golden Lions fared better in the second half, but their deficit was too much to overcome as Oregon (2-0) sprinted away to its second victory of the season.

Chance Gray scored 20 points, and Grace VanSlooten finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists for the Ducks, who shot 50.9% (30 of 59) and owned a commanding 45-33 edge on the glass. Phillipina Kyei ended with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Sofia Bell added 14 points.

Zaay Green, who scored 26 points Monday, had 24 points for UAPB, which went 21 of 67 (31.3%) from the floor. Coriah Beck finished with nine points.