The hunt is on at Lake Conway

While the water drains, now is a good time to restock your tacklebox at Lake Conway, but you need a permit.

On Oct. 26, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission passed a regulation requiring the public to possess a permit to remove items from the Lake Conway's lake bed. Normally, the Game and Fish Commission prohibits removing items from Game and Fish Commission property, but the commission made a limited exception for Lake Conway. Anglers have left a lot of lures embedded in stumps over the decades. There are wristwatches lying on the lake bed, expensive sunglasses, rings, and maybe even wallets with cash. There is no compelling reason for those items to remain in the basin.

Ben Batten, the commission's deputy director, said, "We've already seen a few people walking around on the lake bed since the water level has dropped. A Facebook group focused on the items people find during the renovation has gotten more than 4,000 members in a short amount of time."

Naturally, the commission needed to place some guardrails on scavenging activities. Anybody on the lake bed must possess a free permit that specifies the rules for removing items from the basin. Permit holders may only access the lake bed between sunrise and sunset. They may not use motorized vehicles. Scavengers may use metal detectors, but they may only use hand tools to excavate items from the muck. Holes must be less than 3 feet wide and no more than 12 inches deep. Scavengers may not leave property or possessions overnight, and all disturbed areas must be filled and returned to an non-excavated state before sundown each day.

As prescribed by state and federal laws, any archeological, cultural or historical artifacts may not be removed or disturbed.

Common sense would seem to discourage somebody from driving a motorized vehicle onto the Lake Conway lake bed. The deep mud and silt are saturated and viscous. They will capture and hold just about anything, including a four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive vehicle. Winching it out will be very expensive.

It's also perilous to attempt to walk on a muddy lake bed. The silt on the bottom of Lake Conway is deep. The surface might look solid, but you'll break through the crust and sink to the knees. In some places you will sink to the thighs.

Anybody that has ever slogged through "buckshot gumbo" in a green tree reservoir knows that silt compresses around your legs and forms a vacuum that will hold you as tight as a trap. You will exhaust yourself trying to pull free. If you panic, you can damage your knees, hips and back. For this reason it is inadvisable to be alone in freshly drained areas of Lake Conway.

The Lake Conway scavenger permit is the Game and Fish Commission's attempt to protect the "hold-my-beer" crowd from itself.