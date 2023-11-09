Champion Christian at Ark.-Pine Bluff
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff
RECORDS Champion Christian 2-1; UAPB 0-1
SERIES UAPB leads 3-0
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Champion Christian
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
F Noah Brooks, 6-6, Jr.6.05.0
C Malik Laurent, 6-8, Jr.9.67.6
G Damian Bohlman, 6-3, So.7.32.3
G K.J. Younge, 5-10, Jr.13.63.0
G A.J. Williams, 6-0, Sr.25.34.3
COACH Mo Capaci (37-28 in fourth season at Champion Christian and overall)
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.34.05.0
G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.30.06.0
G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Gr.4.01.0
F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.0.04.0
F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Jr.0.00.0
COACH Solomon Bozeman (17-46 in third season at UAPB and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
CCUAPB
82.3Points for79.0
89.0Points against101.0
-14.0Rebound margin-9.0
-3.3Turnover margin-3.0
44.2FG pct.40.4
44.23-pt pct.27.6
77.9FT pct.80.6
CHALK TALK In the teams' meeting last season, UAPB led by just two at halftime before outscoring Champion Christian 52-22 in the second half to sprint free for an 87-55 victory at H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff. ... Mo Capaci led Champion Christian to the program's first-ever national tournament appearance last season. ... Kylen Milton and Joe French combined to score 64 of UAPB's 79 points in its season-opening loss at Missouri.
-- Erick Taylor