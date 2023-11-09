UAPB set to host first home games of season

After a challenging season debut at an SEC school, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team is set for its first two home games this week.

UAPB's home opener is set for 7 tonight at H.O. Clemmons Arena against Champion Christian College from Hot Springs. The Golden Lions will then host Southwestern Christian University from Bethany, Okla., at 7 p.m. Saturday.

UAPB (0-1) played Missouri tough for 15 minutes Monday night thanks to a hot start from the 3-point arc but couldn't maintain it. The Golden Lions will expect a better defensive performance against a pair of non-Division I opponents after allowing 101 points to the Tigers.

The Golden Lions' two preseason all-SWAC players led the way in the season opener. First teamer Kylen Milton scored 34 points at Missouri, while second teamer Joe French scored 30. The duo combined to shoot 7 of 19 from three and 21 of 26 from the free throw line.

No other player scored more than 5 points, so these games will offer the rest of the team a chance to build some offensive momentum before returning to Division I action next week.

Champion Christian (2-1) is a non-NCAA school. These Tigers play in the National Christian College Athletic Association. They began the year with a pair of narrow home victories against fellow non-NCAA schools before falling 104-76 at Tennessee-Martin.

Southwestern Christian (0-3) plays in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Eagles will enter Saturday's matchup winless after a series of games against Division II opponents.