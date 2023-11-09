Veterans Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by Veterans Day, which is Saturday but observed by many government agencies on Friday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: Regular schedule.

Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Little Rock Recycling: Regular schedule.

Maumelle: Friday's routes will run Saturday.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Sherwood: Friday's routes will run Saturday.

Wrightsville: Information was unavailable.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County

north of the river: Regular schedule.

south of the river: Regular schedule.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices closed Friday.

Jacksonville: Offices closed Friday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices closed Friday.

Little Rock: Offices closed Friday.

Maumelle: Offices closed Friday.

North Little Rock: Offices closed Friday.

Sherwood: Offices closed Friday.

Wrightsville: Information was unavailable.

Pulaski County: Offices closed Friday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed Friday.

State: Offices closed Friday.

Federal: Offices closed Friday.

State Capitol: Offices are closed Friday, but the Capitol will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Little Rock 311 services: Offices are closed Friday.

POST OFFICE

Offices are closed Friday. Deliveries will not be made, and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Open regular hours.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Open regular hours.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open regular hours.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Regular schedule.

Little Rock: Regular schedule.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Pulaski County Special: Regular schedule.

ROCK REGION METRO:

Offices will be closed Friday, but buses and streetcars will run.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Regular office hours.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces Friday in observance of Veterans Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.