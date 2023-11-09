Vote for tax

Editor, The Commercial:

"The presidents of three local firefighter unions that represent Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services employees signed a letter addressed to Mayor Shirley Washington endorsing a 3/8-cent sales tax that would benefit the fire and police departments." And thus you and me.

The pay raises permitted by this are over and above the amounts given by the city. If this tax fails, these people will not get these raises as there is not enough money in the city budget.

I fully support this tax and appreciate the efforts that our mayor and the firefighters' presidents have made to keep this on the ballot.

Pine Bluff has been listed as the most dangerous city to live in. This is primarily due to crime. We cannot afford to lose even one policeman to another town. This tax will help retention as well as recruitment.

When you vote for this tax, you are voting for your safety.

Dr. J. William Nuckolls,

Pine Bluff