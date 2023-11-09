Warriors’ group emotional at signing

Tears were visible on a few faces at Little Rock Christian on Wednesday morning, and they weren't relegated to just the five student-athletes who made their collegiate selections official.

Landren Blocker, Cade Bowman, Tate Collins, Gwinn Hall and Jackson Kircher signed their national letters of intent in front of the school's student body, their respective families and friends at Warrior Arena in Little Rock on the first day of the November early signing period.

"I'd really like to give a special thanks to my dad, Lenard, also known as Coach Blocker, and my mom Shrepre for putting me in the position that I am in today," said Blocker, a 6-5 forward who was the first of the group to sign his letter to play basketball for Louisiana Tech. "I'd like to thank all my coaches for being in my corner for helping me become a leader on and off the court."

Blocker's leadership was essential for the Warriors in March when they knocked off Blytheville to capture their first state title since 2005. He averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds during Little Rock Christian's first three playoff games before finishing with 32 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists en route to earning Most Valuable Player honors in the final. That tally came only weeks after his team was beaten by Blytheville during regional play.

Even more leadership may be required this season for Blocker, who also had scholarship offers from Creighton, Mississippi and Missouri, in the Warriors' repeat bid, but he won't be the only one at the school looking to guide a team to another crown.

Bowman, Collins and Kircher were all instrumental in leading Little Rock Christian to its first state baseball title in May when they helped the Warriors outlast Valley View 4-3 in the title game.

Bowman, who had the winning hit in the championship final and batted .490 as a junior, is heading to Ouachita Baptist University, while Collins, who had a 0.80 earned-run average while going 3-0 and striking out 59 last season, signed with the University of Central Arkansas.

Kercher, a two-time all-state and all-conference selection who hit .421, signed with Oklahoma.

Hall, who shared a few tears beforehand with friends, was one of the primary catalysts for the Lady Warriors' softball team in 2023. The McNeese State signee batted .610, which ranks among the top 15 in state history for single-season batting average and is a three-time all-state pick.

"Gwinn has an incredible work ethic and is probably one of the most humble and hard-working athletes that I've come to know," Little Rock Christian softball Coach Doug Young said. "When practice ends, she'd usually stay and continue to practice on her skills. She'd also play an entire summer of travel softball. ... That just goes show how determined and passionate she is for the game."