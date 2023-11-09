Police beat: Woman arrested at Entergy substation

Woman arrested at Entergy substation

Little Rock police on Monday afternoon arrested a woman who crawled over a fence to a power substation and was flipping breakers at random, according to an arrest report.

Workers at the Entergy Arkansas substation at 3400 Springer Blvd. around 4:45 p.m. spotted a woman later identified as Dawn Wallace, 51, near the breakers, the report states.

Wallace had to go over a chain link fence topped with barbed wire to reach the breaker box, the report states. It says she started flipping breaker switches connected to Entergy customers and Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field. Police located her behind the only building at the substation and arrested her, the report says.

Wallace is a homeless Little Rock resident, the report states. She faces felony charges of breaking or entering and second-degree criminal mischief as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of an instrument of crime.

Wallace was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night in lieu of a $5,000 bond, according to the jail's online inmate roster.