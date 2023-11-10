9 people file for office in Northwest Arkansas

The following candidates filed for office Thursday for the party primaries. Filing began Monday and closes Tuesday. The same filing period applies to nonpartisan judicial and some nonpartisan school board races. The deadline to register to vote in the March 5 elections is Feb. 5. Early voting begins Feb. 19 and ends March 4. A * denotes an incumbent.

U.S. PRESIDENT

Ryan Binkley (R)

ARKANSAS HOUSE

District 14

Jacob Malloy (D)

District 15

Erin Underhill (D)

BENTON COUNTY

Quorum Court

District 2

Alex Tabor (D)

District 4

Chris Latimer (R)*

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Quorum Court

District 9

Jason Cox (R)*

District 13

Steven Johnson (R)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Quorum Court

District 4

Bill Ussery (R)

SCHOOL BOARDS

Elkins

Zone 5

Laren Vaught*