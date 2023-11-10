9 people file for office in Northwest Arkansas

The following candidates filed for office Thursday for the party primaries. Filing began Monday and closes Tuesday. The same filing period applies to nonpartisan judicial and some nonpartisan school board races. The deadline to register to vote in the March 5 elections is Feb. 5. Early voting begins Feb. 19 and ends March 4. A * denotes an incumbent.
U.S. PRESIDENT
Ryan Binkley (R)
ARKANSAS HOUSE
District 14
Jacob Malloy (D)
District 15
Erin Underhill (D)
BENTON COUNTY
Quorum Court
District 2
Alex Tabor (D)
District 4
Chris Latimer (R)*
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Quorum Court
District 9
Jason Cox (R)*
District 13
Steven Johnson (R)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Quorum Court
District 4
Bill Ussery (R)
SCHOOL BOARDS
Elkins
Zone 5
Laren Vaught*