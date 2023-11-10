Alma unable to abate Parkview





At the first sign of something he didn't like, Little Rock Parkview Coach Brad Bolding pulled his running back despite his previous three carries gaining the first 46 yards of the drive.

On the next play, running back Cameron Settles came into the game and finished off the drive from two yards to score one of his four touchdowns in Parkview's 35-0 win over Alma in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Thursday night at War Memorial in Little Rock.

"I coach the running backs, so I take a lot of pride in if you're in the game, you're getting touches, and you start doing anything away from what we do ... you're coming out," Bolding said. "And they know that. They'll go back in, but they're gonna come out and someone else is gonna get those points, score those touchdowns. But it's the nature of the beast and they understand it. I think that's what makes that [running back] monster tough back there."

Bolding's team rushed for 365 of its 432 total yards in the win. And that's without one of the three primary running backs, senior Jaden Ashford, who will join the Patriots in the next round when they host the winner of Mills and Wynne.

Settles, a senior, led the Patriots (11-0) with 161 yards on 14 carries. Junior Monterrio Elston totaled 121 yards on 11 carries. As a team, Parkview averaged 8.9 yards per carry as its offensive line imposed its will on Alma's three-man front.

"They all offer something different," Bolding said of his running backs. "It just makes it tough on a defense."

Parkview scored its first touchdown on three plays. Two Settles' runs sandwiched a 39-yard pass from quarterback Eric McGehee to Omarion Robinson to take a 7-0 lead.

Alma's opening drive made it all the way down to Parkview's 1, but a fourth-down stop by the Patriots' defense held the shutout.

Late in the first quarter, Parkview was backed up to its 3 after an Alma (7-4) punt. The Patriots responded by rushing eight times for 97 yards to take a 13-0 lead.

Parkview's next offensive drive lasted 12 plays and totaled 74 yards to make it 21-0 before halftime. McGehee capped it off with a 1-yard sneak.

By most team's standards, that would be a perfect half. But for the defending state champion, riding a 21-game winning streak before Thursday, Bolding said his team simplified things at halftime.

"We decided to line up in the second half," Bolding said. "We attempted some passes [in the first half], and we had some success. But we just needed to do what we do and come out there and our offensive line did a great job dominating the line of scrimmage."

Trailing by three scores, Alma received the second-half kickoff with an urgent need for an offensive jolt.

Instead, the Airedales gained 2 yards on its first two plays and fortunately avoided an interception on third down. No. 1 Little Rock Parkview drove 50 yards on three plays to the end zone to make it 28-0 thanks to a 12-yard run by Settles.

On Alma's next drive, it was a similar story: a narrowly missed interception and 0 yards gained. Four plays later, Parkview did the same thing it did on its last drive. Settles scored from two yards out to make it 35-0.

Alma's third drive of the half was its longest. The Airedales used 15 plays to get to a first-and-goal situation. But an Alma offensive line missing two starters couldn't hold the line of scrimmage, and quarterback Jackson Daily was hurried out of the pocket on fourth down for a second red zone turnover on downs.

"When you get down there in the red zone, and a tight red zone, it's hard to run the ball against those massive guys," Alma Coach Bush said.

"Our defense is solid," Bolding said. "There's guys that are not in that first rotation that are just as good. So the beauty of our defense is that we can rotate them guys when we need a breather. ... To be able to do that and there not be a dropoff, it's really good for us and something we worked really hard to get to that point."

Parkview's starting defense held Alma to 176 yards.

Despite the result, Bush said he was pleased with his team's performance against the state's top team.

"We just wanted to go play our best football," He said. "Obviously, this is a really good football team. The defending state champ, they're gonna make a run at it again. We've had a great season up to this point.

"It wasn't about them, it was about us playing really good football, to the best of our ability, and our kids did that tonight. We came out and gave them all they wanted early, played hard and got after it. It is what it is."







