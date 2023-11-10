Arkansas Board of Education OKs public comment for rules on private school voucher payments

State prepares to seek input on voucher cash disbursal

Today at 3:46 a.m.

by Josh Snyder

A classroom is shown in this 2015 file photo.


The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday voted to approve for public comment rules that establish a process for the distribution of state funds to the private and parochial schools participating in the new Educational Freedom Account program.

The