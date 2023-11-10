Arkansas PBS executive director Courtney Pledger disputes agency circumvented procurement law partly due to indifference





Arkansas PBS Executive Director Courtney Pledger on Thursday disputed Arkansas Legislative Audit's conclusion that the agency circumvented Arkansas' procurement law partly because of indifference to the state law.

In a written report to the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee about an audit of Arkansas PBS in fiscal year 2022, Arkansas Legislative Audit said "The Agency circumvented and violated certain aspects of Arkansas Procurement Law due, in part, to indifference to select procurement and accounting rules as well as the need to produce over 100 hours of new content in a limited amount of time."

In its audit, Arkansas Legislative Audit reported it selected 10 vendors used by the agency with transactions both above and below the $20,000 threshold for obtaining bids, and found on multiple occasions the agency entered into agreements to procure goods and services from two companies owned by the same person. If the goods and services had been obtained from the same company, bids would have been required, according to auditors.

During a meeting of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee, Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, pressed Pledger about the auditors' conclusions.

"Did you intentionally circumvent procurement law and was there indifference to that law," he asked.

"No sir, there was not," Pledger said in response.

"Our goal is always compliance," she said.

Gilmore questioned why Arkansas Legislative Audit's audit of Arkansas PBS in fiscal year 2022 states that the agency circumvented state procurement law due partly to indifference to that law, because auditors work based on facts.

Arkansas PBS' Chief Financial Officer Karen Watkins said she started work for the agency in February of this year, so she did not work at the agency in fiscal 2022.

Pledger told lawmakers, "We followed the advice and guidance of our former fiscal officer.

"Now that we are aware that it is perceived to be not good practice, not solid practice, we will not conduct business in that way in the future," she said, adding the agency always aimed to act within the law.

Arkansas PBS will change these practices, Pledger said.

"We have already begun one-on-one procurement trainings internally with all employees that touch procurement and we have initiated some intensive training with [Office of State Procurement] with all of our employees that touch procurement," she said.

Pledger said she did not circumvent the state's procurement law.

State Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, questioned why auditors concluded Arkansas PBS deliberately circumvented state procurement law.

Deputy Legislative Auditor Tom Bullington said "it was an overall result of the things that we found during that audit."

Among other things, he said auditors interviewed former and current Arkansas PBS employees, and it was mostly former employees who indicated the state's procurement law was circumvented.

Chesterfield said she understands that "red flags" go up as a result of the agency making numerous purchases right below the $20,000 threshold, but "relying on folks who are bitter ... will taint our view."

But state Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, said Arkansas PBS is "blatantly circumventing the law here...

"I think at some point when we get done with [the] future audit we probably need to send this to a prosecuting attorney," he said.

At the outset of its meeting Thursday, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee authorized Arkansas Legislative Audit to examine procurements and related processes at Arkansas PBS starting July 1, 2021, and to provide a special report about the auditors' review to the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee.

The Legislative Joint Auditing Committee's Executive Committee on Wednesday recommended the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee approve the auditors' review requested by state Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, and Wardlaw.

During Thursday's meeting, Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, asked who at Arkansas PBS directed a businessman, who owned a company that worked with the agency, to form a new company to conduct work for the agency in order to not exceed the $20,000 threshold that would require bidding for the work.

In response, Pledger said "To the best of my knowledge ... we did not instruct anyone to structure a company in any way. No instructions for that came from us."

Sajni Kumpuris, Arkansas PBS' director of education, said a vendor who had two companies asked if they could have two companies do the work and the former chief financial officer and the procurement officer said "it was fine."

A Memphis company indicated it would cost three times the amount that the Arkansas company indicated it would cost for the work, she said.

Irvin said "it does not pass the smell test" for Arkansas PBS to work with with two companies owned by the same person for projects costing less than $20,000 each, and that's "absolutely circumventing the bid process."

Pledger said her understanding is one company provided the lighting equipment and the other company provided the services of lighting specialists to operate the equipment.

Irvin said that "doesn't make sense" to her, except in order to circumvent the state's procurement law.

Watkins said she was surprised by the amount of procurement taking place in Arkansas PBS' various divisions, when the employees in the divisions were not trained in procurement. She said it was unfair for the agency to task employees in the divisions already with substantial workloads to handle procurement.

She said Arkansas PBS issued 534 purchase orders totaling almost $10 million to 261 vendors in fiscal year 2022, and 484 of the purchase orders were less than $20,000.

"I did a comprehensive review of fiscal year 2022 purchase orders and I observed the same things that [Arkansas Legislative Audit] observed," she said.

Irvin said it's Pledger's responsibility to realize the agency's employees are ill-equipped to handle procurement.

"You are making a big salary and it is your job to be a steward of taxpayer dollars," she said, referring to Pledger. "It is your job to understand the state law. It is your job to follow the state law, and it is your job to make sure your employees are equipped ... to be trained or handle that."

Pledger said Arkansas PBS had "clean audits" in fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

During the coronavirus public health crisis, Arkansas PBS received close to $13 million for "five extra supersized projects," and the agency didn't have enough positions in procurement and its fiscal office for the increased workload, she said.

In retrospect, Pledger said the agency needed more people in procurement and its fiscal office, but she didn't have any positions or way to make additions with one-time funding.

Watkins said these projects landed in the agency's education division that has about 25 employees.

Gilmore asked what advice or assistance was given to vendors in complying with the state's procurement law.

In response, Pledger said "we had a manager of procurement and a chief fiscal officer who handled that," and she could not be in every room every minute at Arkansas PBS.

"I put my trust in that department and the procurement officer," she said. "I will never do that again. I will ask every question that ever occurs to me, and I will go to the OSP for additional advice as well as the attorney general's office."

Andrew Bicknell, a former engineering director for Arkansas PBS, told lawmakers he assisted Arkansas Legislative Audit and the Inspector General's office prior to his termination by Arkansas PBS in September.

"There is a culture within the organization to bypass purchasing regulations and procurement laws, and it is sort of common practice and that culture has been spawned and encouraged by the directorship of the organization," he said, adding that the problems at the agency are wider than auditors' investigation and involve sports and vendors that provided other services to the agency.

Kayla Fletcher, a former education program coordinator at Arkansas PBS, said "the culture was very much sit down and shut up or don't be there."

In August and September, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee's committee on state agencies delayed completing its review of the audit for fiscal 2022. In October and on Thursday, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee delayed completing its review of that audit.

On Aug. 23, the Legislative Council's personnel subcommittee postponed a decision about whether to recommend the Legislative Council authorize Pledger to receive a merit salary increase from $179,999.87 to $188,997.76 a year.

At the behest of Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, the subcommittee voted at that time to delay consideration of the merit pay increase request from the Arkansas PBS Commission until the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee completes its review of the audit of Arkansas PBS.





State Sen. John Payton (right), R-Wilburn, asks former Arkansas PBS employees a question as Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, listens during the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee meeting near the state Capitol in Little Rock on Thursday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)







Former Arkansas PBS employee Andrew Bicknell (right) answers a question during the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee meeting near the state Capitol in Little Rock on Thursday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





