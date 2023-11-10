The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 11, 2023

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-23-51. Robert Steinbuch v. University of Arkansas a/k/a University of Arkansas- Little Rock; the Trustees of the University of Arkansas; Michael Schwartz, in His Official and Personal Capacity; Theresa Beiner, in Her Official and Personal Capacity; JoAnn Maxey, in Her Official Capacity; John M.A. DiPippa, in His Official Capacity; Velmer Burton, in His Official Capacity; and Terri Hollingsworth, in Her Official Capacity as Pulaski County Clerk, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Special Justice Olan Reeves joins. Wood, J., not participating.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-22-143. Benton School District; Lori Bacon, in Her Individual and Official Capacity; and Lita Gattis, in Her Individual and Official Capacity v. Brandi Greer, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part; motion to dismiss appeal denied; motion for partial dismissal dismissed. Womack and Webb, JJ., concur.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-22-253. Ricky Lee Burnett v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Dismissed as moot.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-22-600. Jeremy Cook and Ronnie Hedge v. The Most Worshipful Grand Lodge, Free and Accepted Masons of the State of Arkansas, and its Masonic Jurisdiction (Grand Lodge); Carl E. Nelson; Robert L. Jackson; Boyd Freeman; Samuel D. Lattin; George K. Coffman (Deceased); Arnold G. Hodge; Charles H. Ferguson; Martin E. Warren; Billy Joe Holder; Bradley R. Phillips; George R. Franks, Jr.; and Chris Young, All in Their Individual Capacities and in Their Official Capacities as Office Holders and Members of the Grand Lodge; and John Does 1–25, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Court of appeals order vacated; motion for writ of certiorari to complete the record denied; motion to dismiss appeal granted. Special Justice Tiffany Brown joins. Kemp, C.J., not participating.