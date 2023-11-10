Ballot's bad ideas

Editor, The Commercial:

Ever since Go Forward printed the Gutenberg Bible and invented the light bulb, it has spent more energy on tooting its own horn than on music lessons.

I hope by now most folks realize that the name should be Go Toward Somebody's Pocket, because those funds are not showing up in productivity, which would explain why people who should know better seem so determined to promote it.

I am equally bothered by the second item on the ballot, though: a tax to fund the police and fire departments. I do not oppose increasing funds for either department, but rather the manner in which it was proposed.

Since the tax and Go Toward were initially presented as one package, it seemed too likely that the misuse of one could bleed into a misuse of the other. With the two only reluctantly divided, I wonder if there might be something buried in the tax proposal that might still be used by folks on the other side. Transparency would suggest dumping both proposals and coming back to the issue at a later date, from a totally different camp.

The idea of a permanent tax also bothers me. Granted, it would mean the two departments would not have to plead their cases as often, but it also leaves both open to possible abuse. If they don't have to ask, what oversight is there to the funds' use?

Would the fire department be willing to part with some of its money to fill potholes when the street department runs short? Would the police willingly forego a few bullets so the city could raze another derelict house?

There is a reason all these agencies have to go before the City Council to present their cases, and we don't need a tax to place one agency ahead of another, and definitely not a permanent tax.

D.H. Ridgway,

Pine Bluff