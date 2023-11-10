Broncos vs. Bills Odds, Best Bets and Predictions for ‘Monday Night Football’

The Bills are back on prime time this week to host a Broncos team thats quietly trending in the right direction.

Buffalo (5–4), which is undefeated at Highmark Stadium this season, dropped its third game in a row outside of Western New York last Sunday in Cincinnati. Denver (3–5) went on bye immediately after its huge win over Kansas City — the Broncos hadnt beat the Chiefs in years before they did so in dominant fashion in Week 8, forcing five turnovers in a 24–9 triumph.

Despite Denvers momentum and the Bills inconsistent play over the last month, Buffalo is a 7.5-point home favorite on Monday Night Football. The over/under is set at 46.5 points, according to SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Bills Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Broncos (+275) | Bills (-345)

Spread: DEN +7.5 (-110) | BUF -7.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 — Over (-125) | Under (+100)

Game Info: Monday, Nov. 13, 8:15 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN

Denver and Buffalo Key Stats and Fun Facts:

The Bills (3–6) and Broncos (2–5–1) are two of the worst-performing teams against the spread in the NFL.

Josh Allen is tied for the most interceptions (nine) in the league this season.

The Broncos are one of 11 teams that average fewer than 200 passing yards per game.

Broncos vs. Bills Best Bet: Under 46.5 (-110)

The Broncos, who famously gave up 70 points to the Dolphins and allow an NFL-worst 28.3 points per game, have made marked improvements on defense in recent weeks. Kansas City was limited in a 19–8 win over Denver in Week 6 and again in Week 8 when the Broncos ended their losing streak to their rival. The Packers also only managed 17 points in a Week 7 loss in the Mile High City.

That unit could find some success in slowing down a Bills offense thats been held under 20 points twice in the last four weeks. Josh Allen has thrown an interception in five straight games, three of which were losses, and the Broncos have capitalized on turnovers as of late.

Buffalo had another pedestrian rushing output in last weeks loss to the Bengals. Perhaps Allen and James Cook can get things going on the ground against the only defense in the league that allows more than 150 rushing yards per game. However, the heart of the Bills offense continues to be the connection between Allen and Stefon Diggs. Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid has also emerged as a reliable second option in the passing game, especially given the way Gabe Davis has played over the last month.

Denver might struggle to keep up offensively, even against a banged-up Buffalo defense. Russell Wilson has finished with fewer than 200 passing yards in four straight games. His attempts are down during that stretch as Sean Payton has opted to lean on Javonte Williams, who saw a season-high 30 touches last time out.

Buffalo should take care of the Broncos, especially at home, but the spread is a bit rich considering its been six weeks since the Bills covered. Instead, target the under, which has hit often for both teams lately as both offenses have had their issues.

