Candidate List

The following is an updated list of candidates who have filed for public office in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, as of Wednesday afternoon (* -- incumbent). The party filing period ends at noon Nov. 14, and the nonpartisan filing period ends at 3 p.m. Nov. 14. The preferential primary and nonpartisan general elections are March 5, 2024, and the general election is Nov. 5, 2024:

Pine Bluff Mayor

Democrat: Shirley Washington*, Joni Alexander-Robinson, Samuel Glover

Pine Bluff City Clerk

Democrat: Janice L. Roberts*, Mary Liddell

Pine Bluff City Treasurer

Democrat: Greg Gustek*, Loretta Whitfield

Pine Bluff City Council

Ward 1 Position 1

Democrat: Lloyd Holcomb Jr.*, Marlette Boales

Ward 2 Position 1

Democrat: Yvonne Denton

Ward 3 Position 1

Democrat: Kenneth Gray Sr., William Fells, Glen Brown Sr.*

Ward 4 Position 2

Democrat: Bruce Lockett*

Jefferson County Justices of the Peace

District 1

Democrat: Alfred Carroll Sr.*

District 3

Democrat: Reginald Johnson*

District 4

Democrat: Patricia Johnson*

District 5

Democrat: Jimmy Fisher Sr.

District 6

Party not stated: Randy Green

District 7

Democrat: Melanie Dumas*

District 8

Republican: Roy Agee*

District 9

Democrat: Joseph O'Neal

District 10

Republican: Dr. Conley F. Byrd Jr.*

District 11

Republican: Danny Holcomb*

District 12

Republican: Ted Harden*

District 13

Democrat: Bruce Carman, Brenda Gaddy*

Constables

Vaugine Township

Party not stated: DeShawn Bennett

Jefferson Township

Party not stated: William Beadle