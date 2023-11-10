Church News

EIGHTH AVENUE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., will celebrate the 11th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Kirby L. Gulley and Neshia K. Gulley, at 3 p.m. Sunday. The featured speaker will be the Rev. Robert Willis, pastor of Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is "Preaching with the Power to help Transform Society," 1 Peter 5: 2-3. The community is invited to attend.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host its 155th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme will be "Celebrating Our Past as we Prepare for the New Frontier." The featured speaker will be the Rev. Alvin Smith, a former pastor of the St. John. The community is invited to attend. St. John's pastor is the Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. and Pamela Baxter Johnson is the chairperson of the Anniversary and History Committee. The service will be in person and virtual. To attend via Zoom, use meeting ID: 380 457 5496 and passcode: 1117. For an audio call in, dial 1-312-626-6799 and when prompted use 3804575496# and when prompted use 1117# or on Facebook Live, visit https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/

PRAYER AND PIZZA for children will be held from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. The guest speaker will be Donna Huskey of Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church and director of operations for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Health-Home Health in Little Rock. She'll discuss "Choose Life," reminding youth there is hope. The community is invited to attend. Free pizza, beverages, and fruit snacks will be served. The intercessory prayer leader is Clarence Giles, an apostle. Galilee's pastor is the Rev. George Barnes Sr. Other participants include Efrem Neely, a lawyer, and Women of Empowerment, guest servers. Prayer and Pizza began in August to support and encourage children through the school year and cover them in prayer. "Anything for the children. Children are a blessing from the Lord," said Dee Clay, the coordinator.

OLD ST. JAMES MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4512 S. Ohio St., will host the 27th appreciation service for the pastor and wife, the Rev. David M. Smith and Arbradella Smith, at 10 a.m. Nov. 19. The featured speaker will be the Rev. Omar Davis, pastor of the St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church of Sherrill. Everyone is invited to attend and celebrate with the congregation.

ANTIOCH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 500 N. McKinney Road, in Sherrill, will celebrate its 155th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Rice Jr., pastor of Greater Battle Chapel Church in Pine Bluff. The Rev. David Holmes is pastor at Antioch.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., and partners, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, will give away food boxes to people in need Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. until all the food is gone. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Food can be picked up in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH (formerly Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church), 3703 Ryburn Road, will host its annual bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18. The annual holiday crafts show will include baked goods, frozen casseroles, soup, hand-made items such as Christmas centerpieces, and wreaths for sale, according to a news release. The bazaar has been held the Saturday before Thanksgiving for more than 30 years.

PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider.

ST. LUKE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 32 School St., will host the annual Taste of Fall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Sponsored by the St. Luke United Women in Faith, the event will include frozen main dishes, desserts, jams, and jellies. Local vendor tables will also be available. All proceeds will be used for church missions, according to a news release.

