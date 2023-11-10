Clark’s 44 helps Hawkeyes get past Hokies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Caitlin Clark had 44 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and No. 3 Iowa pulled away late from No. 8 Virginia Tech en route to an 80-76 victory Thursday night in a neutral site game.

The Associated Press 2023 player of the year showed off her full arsenal, hurting the Hokies with step-back three-pointers, driving one-handed scoop layups, turnaround jumpers and nifty passes to escape double teams. She repeatedly found her way to the free throw line, where she went 13 of 17.

Clark finished just shy of her career best of 46 points against Michigan in 2022.

Hannah Stuelke added 12 points and Sydney Affolter had 14 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (2-0).

The Hawkeyes overcame a big game from Georgia Amoore, who had 31 points on seven three-pointers for the Hokies (1-1). Two-time ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley had 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Both teams entered the season with high hopes this season after making deep runs in the NCAA Tournament a year ago with Virginia Tech losing to LSU 79-72 in the Final Four and Iowa falling to the Tigers 102-85 in the championship game.

Clark got off to a strong start early with seven points and three assists to Stuelke as Iowa bolted to a 13-4 lead.

But the Hokies came storming back behind a 14-2 run led by Amoore, who had 11 points in the first quarter on three 3s, including a buzzer-beater from halfcourt.

Clark continued to pour it on the third quarter, going behind-the-back at the top of the key getting a left-handed layup to fall to help Iowa build a double-digit lead. Virginia Tech would battle back to cut the lead to 62-60 on back-to-back 3s from Matilda Ekh and Cayla King.

But Clark and the Hawkeyes took over from there, going on a 14-2 tear in the fourth quarter behind Kate Martin and Sharon Goodman, who combined for nine points during the stretch. Clark assisted on two of the buckets.

Virginia Tech wouldn't give up as Amoore knocked down a three-pointer from the corner to cut the lead to four with 1:12 remaining.

The Hokies got the ball with a chance to make it a one-possession game, but passed up an open look before Amoore missed a desperation three.

Clark made five throws down the stretch to help put the game away.

No. 1 LSU 112, QUEENS 55

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Angel Reese had 28 points and 14 rebounds, Sa'Myah Smith added 21 points and LSU defeated Queens in the Tigers' first home game since winning the 2023 national title.

Coming off a surprising season-opening loss to No. 20 Colorado in Las Vegas on Monday, LSU (1-1) looked determined to win convincingly as they took the court following pre-game ceremonies celebrating the program's first national championship last spring.

Reese was aggressive from the start, hitting a layup along with seven free throws in the first quarter alone to help stake LSU to a 33-20 lead. She had 21 points and nine rebounds by halftime, when LSU led 56-30.

Nicole Gwynn provided most of the highlights for the Royals (0-2), hitting eight 3-pointers and finishing with 26 points.

No. 9 INDIANA 96, EASTERN ILLINOIS 43

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Preseason All-American Mackenzie Holmes had 19 points and six rebounds and moved into third place on Indiana's career scoring list while leading the Hoosiers to a rout over Eastern Illinois.

Holmes (1,916 points) passed Karna Abram and needs two more to surpass Denise Jackson for No. 2.

Indiana (1-0) won its 11th straight season opener, giving reigning national coach of the year Teri Moren her 400th career victory. Moren is one of five active Big Ten coaches with 400 wins.

It was the 11th-most lopsided win in school history.

The Panthers (0-2) were led by Miah Monahan with 13 points and freshman Lalani Ellis with eight.

No. 18 FLORIDA STATE 92, No. 11 TENNESSEE 91

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- O'Mariah Gordon scored 22 points, Ta'Niya Latson added 20 points and Florida State held off Tennessee.

Florida State (2-0) beat a top 25 nonconference opponent for the first time since December 2019.

Amaya Bonner made Florida State's 13th three-pointer of the game to tie it at 91-all. Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson grabbed an offensive rebound on the ensuing possession but missed a putback before fouling Alexis Tucker with 24.9 seconds left. Tucker went 1 of 2 from the stripe to put Florida State ahead.

Tennessee elected not to call a timeout and Jackson got into the lane, but her fadeaway jumper rolled off and the buzzer sounded before a putback attempt.

OKLAHOMA 80, No. 12 MISSISSIPPI 70

OXFORD, Miss. -- Skylar Vann scored 24 points, Sahara Williams had a double-double and Oklahoma upended Mississippi.

Behind Vann, the only player to win Big 12 Conference Sixth Player of the Year twice, the Sooners took charge by scoring the last six points of the third quarter and the first four of the fourth for a 66-57 lead.

Ole Miss (1-1) got within five but the Sooners (2-0) pulled away again. Vann hit a three-pointer and followed it up with a three-point play on the next possession before her layup made it 80-66 with 1:43 to play.

Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Lexy Keys added 11 points. Oklahoma had 21 assists on 28 baskets and went 20 of 23 from the foul line. The Sooners picked up their first true road win over a ranked nonconference opponent since 2007, a skid of 16 games.

Snudda Collins had 15 points and North Carolina transfer Kennedy Todd-Williams had 13 as the Rebels put five players in double figures.

MEN

No. 4 MICHIGAN STATE 74, SOUTHERN INDIANA 51

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Tyson Walker scored 14 points and No. 4 Michigan State bounced back from a surprising loss in its season opener to beat Southern Indiana on Thursday night.

Maddy Sissoko had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (1-1), who began the season with a loss to James Madison in overtime before getting a lopsided win over an overmatched team in its second season of Division I basketball.

The Screaming Eagles (0-2) missed 17 of their first 18 shots and trailed 37-14 at halftime. They were much more competitive early in the second half, going on a 12-0 run to cut the deficit to 15 points.

Michigan State responded by making five of six shots to take a 22-point lead and coasted to a much-needed victory, less than a week before facing No. 2 Duke.

NO. 20 BAYLOR 96, JOHN BROWN 70

WACO, Texas -- Langston Love matched his career high with 20 points, RayJ Dennis scored 16 points with eight assists and Baylor won its home opener against an NAIA opponent.

Jayden Nunn added 15 points for the Bears (2-0), who played the midday game before mostly elementary school students only about 37 hours after finishing their season-opening win over Auburn in South Dakota. They got back to Waco at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Drew Miller had 19 points with five 3-pointers to lead John Brown. Malachi Reeves added 17 points while making all seven of his field goal attempts.

Dennis, the MAC Player of the Year at Toledo last season, also had six steals and was key in two big runs after halftime. He had consecutive layups to start a 10-0 run, then in a later 13-0 spurt scored six points in a 37-second span with a jumper and consecutive steals he turned into fastbreak dunks.

No. 21 Southern Cal 85, Cal State Bakersfield 59

Isaiah Collier scored 19 points, Oziyah Sellers added a career-high 16 and No. 21 Southern California routed Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday night in the Trojans' home opener.

Coming off a 13-point win over Kansas State in Las Vegas earlier in the week, the Trojans had no trouble with the Roadrunners of the Big West.

USC (2-0) set the tone in the first half, shooting 59% from the floor, scoring 19 points off Bakersfield's turnovers and leading 47-23 at the break.

The Roadrunners improved their shooting to 45% in the second half, but they never made a dent in their deficit that ballooned to 27 points.

DJ Rodman added 15 points and Joshua Morgan had 12 for the Trojans, who counted Chris Rock, Rodman's soccer pro sister Trinity and USC student Natalia Bryant among the crowd.

NO. 23 SAINT MARY'S 72, NEW MEXICO 58

MORAGA, Calif. -- Aidan Mahaney matched his career high of 25 points and made five three-pointers, and Saint Mary's avenged last season's home loss to New Mexico.

The Gaels (2-0) dominated at both ends of the court and led by 22 before coasting over the final 8 minutes to win.

Harry Wessels added 12 points, the only other Saint Mary's player to score in double figures.

The win took a little sting out of the Gaels' 69-65 loss to the Lobos a year ago, a victory that snapped Saint Mary's school-record 23-game winning streak at home.

Donovan Dent had 15 points and five assists for New Mexico.

