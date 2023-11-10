Election reminder

Today-Nov. 13 -- Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (except today, Veterans Day) at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the Nov. 14 special election on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues.

Sample Ballots are available on the Arkansas Secretary of State's Voter View Website at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/VoterView.

Nov. 14 -- Special election day, voters will vote at the polls from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Also, Nov. 14 is the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022.

Through Nov. 14 -- For the March 5 Preferential Primary Election, the Party Filing Period is being held daily until noon Nov. 14.

The Jefferson County Courthouse will be closed today, in observance of Veterans Day and will resume early voting and party filing Nov. 13. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Summit plans Thanksgiving concert

Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will host a special Thanksgiving program at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. Vocalists will include Bethany Gere, Jessica Lake, and Aaron Grice. The 50-member Summit Soundz Celebration Band will be featured throughout the program, according to a news release.

"We want this to be a time of reflection and gratitude for the abundant blessings we enjoy each day," said Lewis Hinkle, director of Summit Soundz. "In all reality, this holiday should be the most celebrated of all holidays. Plan to attend this program and bring others with you."

The Links set Caregivers Symposium

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will present a Caregivers Symposium at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, 709 E. Eighth Ave. The community is invited to attend.

The symposium is part of The Links' National Impact Day of Service celebrating those who give care and service to others, according to a news release.

The symposium will discuss how to access caregiver services/support and enhance the quality of life and aging gracefully for those who need care.

The presenters will be Sheena Goals of Area Agency, the Rev. Tonya Boyce of the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, Trammell Howell and Kelly D. Bryant of The Links, and Eva McGee, who will give a caregiver's testimony.

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links was chartered in 1969. Carla M. Martin is the president and Trammell Howell is the National Trends and Services facet chair. Details: http://www.linksinc.org or the local chapter's Facebook page.

Artist INC LIVE free seminars set

The Arkansas Arts Council will sponsor Artist INC LIVE, an eight-week professional development session for Pine Bluff, in partnership with Mid-America Arts Alliance.

People are urged to join local creatives Jan. 12-14 in virtual, three-day workshops to learn what it takes to succeed in a creative field. Registration and participation is free.

The sessions address the specific professional challenges creatives in all disciplines face. The organizer waves the $150 participation fee.

Mid-America Arts Alliance is also taking applications for its Creative Forces grant. The Arkansas Arts Council also offers a grant that supports projects for veterans. Learn more about both opportunities at MAAA.org and ArkansasArts.org, respectively.

Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 11. To register for the free professional development sessions or for details, visit https://www.maaa.org/event/artist-inc-express-arkansas-statewide-virtual-2/