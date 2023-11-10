Community Clinic facility at Fayetteville High School open and serving students, staffers and the public

FAYETTEVILLE -- A crowd of about 50 people gathered Thursday morning as the School District celebrated the ribbon cutting for a new Community Clinic facility at Fayetteville High School.

"What a great day," said Melissa Alderson, director of health services for Fayetteville Public Schools. "It's a very special time, a very special group of people. A healthy learner makes a better learner."

Gray skies and the November chill didn't dampen the enthusiasm as Alderson praised the partnership between Community Clinic and the district.

The clinic at 325 Buchanan Ave. is operating and open to students, teachers, staffers and the general public. Services include primary care, pediatrics, women's health, dental care, behavioral health and physical therapy, according to the Community Clinic website. Most insurance is accepted, and there are sliding-scale discounts for those who are underinsured or uninsured, according to Judd Semingson, chief executive officer of Community Clinic.

"This is a primary care clinic," Semingson said. "Anything from wellness visits to sick visits, we can take care of most any type of health and wellness deliverables that could be at any health care facility. Our philosophy is we're going to take care of our patients that we serve. We're not going to turn patients away for that inability to pay. We're going to work with them to make sure that they get accessible health care. Our goal is access."

Community Clinic has seen the benefits of partnerships with school districts, Semingson said. Students having access to on-campus facilities not only makes it easier for them to receive care, but it can reduce complications for families who might have to adjust work schedules to take students out of school for a doctor's visit, he said. The clinic has telehealth capabilities for meetings via Zoom and phone, Semingson added.

"It's extremely exciting to be able to provide a clinic right here on campus, where we have 2,600 kids and over 300 staff," School District Superintendent John Mulford said. "We're already seeing high utilization of the clinic by our people. Just to have a partnership like this with the Community Clinic, really it excites me, just the opportunities we can provide."

Anybody from the community can take advantage of the clinic, and the district encourages them to do so, Mulford said.

Community Clinic covers the cost of the facility, Mulford said.

"We provide the space. They provide the full operation of the clinic," Mulford said. "There's no cost to the district other than providing the space."

Community Clinic operates a branch at Owl Creek School in Fayetteville, which opened in 2010. Semingson said that facility has seen success, and Community Clinic appreciates that partnership.

"We've seen some great engagement," Semingson said of Owl Creek. "We're hoping to build off of that same engagement here."

Community Clinic is a health care ministry of St. Francis House NWA, according to its website.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan, former superintendent John L Colbert and Steve Clark, president and CEO of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, attended the ceremony, as did School Board President Nika Waitsman and board member Justin Eichmann.