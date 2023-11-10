Dillard’s records 3Q sales drop, better-than-expected earnings





Dillard's Inc. on Thursday reported a 6% drop in sales in the third quarter compared with a year ago and a 6% drop in same store sales, while beating earnings expectations.

The department store operator reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $155.3 million, or $9.49 per share, compared with $187.9 million, or $10.96 per share, a year ago.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.06 per share.

"The sales environment remained challenging in the third quarter with particular weakness beginning in September," said Dillard's Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard II. "Our focus on producing profitable sales with inventory control paid off -- with retail gross margin of 45.3% and inventory down 1% year over year. We repurchased $48 million of stock and had $893 million of cash and short-term investments remaining."

Dillard's posted revenue -- including sales from its construction firm CDI Contractors -- of $1.48 billion in the period, compared with $1.54 billion in third quarter 2022. Revenue fell short of analyst forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion. Retail sales excluding CDI were $1.41 billion.

Department stores have seen declining sales since April, the U.S. Commerce Department has reported.

"As there has been no material change in the quality of Dillard's execution over the period, the decline in sales is mostly down to the external environment," GlobalData Managing Director Neil Saunders told Yahoo Finance. "Dillard's core customers were defying gravity in terms of spending during a cost of living crisis, but financial realities now seem to have caught up with them."

Before Thursday's earnings release, Zacks reported that Dillard's has been "benefiting from better inventory management initiatives. Efforts to capture growth opportunities in [stores] and the e-commerce business have been the key drivers.

"On the store front, [Dillard's] has been gaining from initiatives to enhance brand relations, focus on in-trend categories, store remodels and increased rewards to store personnel. Its activewear brands have been gaining market share."

The Zacks report also mentioned that Dillard's has been dealing with cautious consumers, "particularly in ladies' accessories and lingerie, and ladies' apparel and shoes."

Dillard's retail operating expenses for the quarter rose to $421.8 million, or 28.6% of sales, up from $413.85 million, or 26.8% of sales, in the same period a year ago.

Dillard's said it closed its MacArthur Center location in Norfolk, Va., in the third quarter. Dillard's operates 273 stores, including 27 clearance centers, in states and dillards.com.

The shares fell $16.58, or 5.38%, to close Thursday at $291.86.





Graphs showing Dillard's Inc. third quarter information.





