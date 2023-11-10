NATION IN BRIEF: Former Arizona senator reports sexual assault at park | College student hit by stray bullet dies Lawmen rammed by car, authorities say | Mideast war protesters fight at museum





Ex-senator reports sexual assault at park

Former Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., said she was sexually assaulted during a run alongside the Missouri River near the border of Iowa and Nebraska.

In a video shared on social media Wednesday afternoon, McSally -- who has in the past spoken about being raped by a superior officer while serving in the Air Force -- said she was in Omaha on Wednesday to speak about "courage and heart and how to be a brave heart."

"I just had it put to the test," McSally said.

Police from Council Bluffs, Iowa, responded to the call about 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, according to a report. It said McSally was assaulted at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park. McSally lost sight of the attacker before officers arrived, and he was not found after a search of the area, the report said. The case is being handled by the department's criminal investigation division.

The former senator, who noted she was still "in an adrenaline state" while recording the video, said a man came up behind her during her run and engulfed her in a bear hug before molesting her and following her until she fought him off.

"I then chased him down. I said a lot of swear words," she said. "In this moment, I was in a fight, flight or freeze, and I chose to fight."

McSally, a former fighter pilot who served in the Air Force for 26 years, said she ran after her attacker, threw her water bottle at him and chased him into the brush, where he hid as she called 911. She said she waited for police to arrive, but authorities weren't able to find the perpetrator.

College student hit by stray bullet dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A Tennessee college student who was hit by a stray bullet while walking near Belmont University campus died overnight Wednesday, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Jillian Ludwig of New Jersey was walking on a track in a local park when she was shot in the head and critically wounded at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. They arrested Shaquille Taylor, 29, after surveillance video and witness statements pointed to him as the shooter. Video showed Ludwig falling as Taylor fired at a nearby car, according to a police affidavit. A passerby discovered Ludwig, 18, on the ground about an hour later, and she was transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Ludwig's shooting prompted Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk to send out a statement on Wednesday detailing Taylor's previous criminal history. That includes three charges of assault with a deadly weapon from 2021 after he was accused of shooting at a female driver while her two children were in the back seat. Earlier this year a Nashville judge dismissed the charges when three doctors testified that Taylor was incompetent to stand trial because he is severely intellectually disabled. Both federal and state law prohibit the prosecution of mentally incompetent defendants.

Lawmen rammed by car, authorities say

BRANDON, Fla. -- A Florida man intentionally drove into two sheriff's deputies Thursday, badly injuring them before a third deputy arrested him, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County deputies were answering a call from a woman who said her adult son was acting irrationally and she was afraid of him, Sheriff Chad Chronister said at a news conference. The 28-year-old man was sitting in a running car outside his home in the Tampa suburb of Brandon and took off when the deputies tried to make contact with him.

The driver returned a short time later, sped up and rammed the deputies, pinning them against a patrol vehicle, the sheriff said. Both suffered severe leg injuries but are expected to survive.

"There is no other way to describe this other than an ambush," Chronister said. "He chose today to use his car as a weapon. They didn't have a chance to get out of the way."

The deputies were identified as Carlos Brito, 39, and 31-year-old Manny Santos. Chronister said the suspect got out of the car after slamming into the deputies and attempted to enter his house, but another deputy who had arrived at the scene subdued him.

Mideast war protesters fight at museum

LOS ANGELES -- Street fights erupted between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside Los Angeles' Museum of Tolerance after a private screening of video showing the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

The Los Angeles Times reported that 150 people attended the private screening of "Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre," that included graphic footage captured by Hamas militants' body cameras and cellphones and was compiled by the Israel Defense Forces.

Outside the museum, demonstrators waved flags and got into shouting matches, before dispersing as the event ended, the newspaper reported. But an hour later, a small group of demonstrators returned and fistfights broke out.

"Two reports for battery were taken and will be thoroughly investigated," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Thursday. "At this time, we do not have suspects in custody relating to the battery, or for any other reason relating to this event."







