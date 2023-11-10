Follow live: No. 14 Arkansas faces Gardner-Webb

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: El Ellis, Davonte Davis, Tramon Mark, Trevon Brazile and Chandler Lawson

Mark and Brazile combined for 29 points and 5 three-pointers in Monday’s season opener against Alcorn State. As a team, the Razorbacks made 12 threes on 30 attempts (40%).

Davis finished with 5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, which led to 13 points, on Monday and figures to have a key defensive assignment tonight in Gardner-Webb’s DQ Nicholas. Davis allowed 3 scores on 5 shots defended to begin the season.

Temple transfer Khalif Battle led Arkansas in scoring against the Braves, adding 21 off the bench on 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 6 from deep. He was also 8 of 9 at the line.

Dating to his final season with the Owls, Battle has scored 20-plus points in 6 of his last 7 games played. He has also scored at least 20 points in Game 2 each of the last 2 seasons.

A win tonight would give the Razorbacks their fifth 2-0 start under Eric Musselman.

According to Saracen Casino Resort, Arkansas is favored by 24.5 points.

Gardner-Webb’s starters: DQ Nicholas, Julien Soumaoro, Lucas Stieber, Caleb Robinson and Cheickna Sissoko

Nicholas is the name to know for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. He was an All-Big South first-team selection in the preseason after averaging better than 12 points and 3 assists per game in 2022-23.

Nicholas scored 13 points on 4 of 6 beyond the arc and had 3 assists in Gardner-Webb’s 98-58 win against Erskine earlier this week. The Runnin’ Bulldogs scored 1.40 points per possession in Game 1, according to KenPom.

Robinson complemented Nicholas with 14 points on 4 of 8 from the field and 6 of 9 at the free throw line Monday. He also finished with 6 rebounds. Three other players scored in double figures.

Gardner-Webb is coming off a 15-16 season in which it went 10-8 in Big South play. The program has made the NCAA Tournament once under head coach Tim Craft, who is in his 11th season.