Follow live: No. 14 Arkansas faces Gardner-Webb

Today at 6:42 p.m.

by Scottie Bordelon

Trevon Brazile celebrates a point in the first half on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team took on the Alcorn State Braves in Arkansas’ home opener. (NWA Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: El Ellis, Davonte Davis, Tramon Mark, Trevon Brazile and Chandler Lawson

Mark and Brazile combined for 29 points and 5 three-pointers in Monday’s season opener against Alcorn State. As a team, the Razorbacks made 12 threes on 30 attempts (40%).

Davis finished with 5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, which led to 13 points, on Monday and figures to have a key defensive assignment tonight in Gardner-Webb’s DQ Nicholas. Davis allowed 3 scores on 5 shots defended to begin the season.

Temple transfer Khalif Battle led Arkansas in scoring against the Braves, adding 21 off the bench on 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 6 from deep. He was also 8 of 9 at the line.

Dating to his final season with the Owls, Battle has scored 20-plus points in 6 of his last 7 games played. He has also scored at least 20 points in Game 2 each of the last 2 seasons.

A win tonight would give the Razorbacks their fifth 2-0 start under Eric Musselman.

According to Saracen Casino Resort, Arkansas is favored by 24.5 points.

Gardner-Webb’s starters: DQ Nicholas, Julien Soumaoro, Lucas Stieber, Caleb Robinson and Cheickna Sissoko

Nicholas is the name to know for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. He was an All-Big South first-team selection in the preseason after averaging better than 12 points and 3 assists per game in 2022-23.

Nicholas scored 13 points on 4 of 6 beyond the arc and had 3 assists in Gardner-Webb’s 98-58 win against Erskine earlier this week. The Runnin’ Bulldogs scored 1.40 points per possession in Game 1, according to KenPom.

Robinson complemented Nicholas with 14 points on 4 of 8 from the field and 6 of 9 at the free throw line Monday. He also finished with 6 rebounds. Three other players scored in double figures.

Gardner-Webb is coming off a 15-16 season in which it went 10-8 in Big South play. The program has made the NCAA Tournament once under head coach Tim Craft, who is in his 11th season.