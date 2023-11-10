Gazans flee ahead of Israeli onslaught





DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip -- Crowds of Palestinian families stretching as far as the eye could see walked out of Gaza City and surrounding areas toward the south Thursday to escape Israeli airstrikes and ground troops battling Hamas militants in dense urban neighborhoods. Others joined tens of thousands taking shelter at the city's biggest hospital, not far from the fighting.

Gaza's largest city is the focus of Israel's campaign to crush Hamas after its deadly Oct. 7 incursion -- and the Israeli military says Hamas' main command center is located in and under the Shifa Hospital complex. The militant group and hospital staff deny that claim, saying the military is creating a pretext to strike it.

Growing numbers of people have been living in and around the hospital complex, hoping it will be safer than their homes or U.N. shelters in the north, several of which have been hit repeatedly. Israeli troops were around 2 miles from the hospital, according to its director.

Israeli ground forces battled near Gaza's largest hospital, Shifa. Conditions for tens of thousands of people sheltering there have become "catastrophic," said Wafaa Abu Hajajj, a Palestinian journalist at the hospital.

She, as well as several people who left the hospital to go south, said families are sleeping in hospital rooms, emergency rooms, surgical theaters and the maternity ward, or on the streets outside. Daily food distributions helped a tiny number for a time, but there has been no bread for the past four days, they said. Water is scarce and usually polluted, and few people can bathe.

Still more families are arriving, believing it is safer than fleeing to the south, where airstrikes also continue -- though some have started to leave because of nearby missile strikes and the sound of clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters, Abu Hajajj said.

The hospital has been overwhelmed with daily waves of wounded from airstrikes, while medical supplies have been running low and electricity isshut off in many wards. The U.N. delivered two truckloads of supplies Wednesday night, the second delivery since the war began -- enough to last a few hours, the director said.

"The conditions here are disastrous in every sense of the word," the director Mohammed Abu Selmia told The Associated Press on Thursday. "We're short on medicine and equipment, and the doctors and nurses are exhausted. ... We're unable to do much for the patients."

International journalists who entered the north on a tour led by the Israeli military on Wednesday saw heavily damaged buildings, fields of rubble and toppled trees along the Mediterranean shoreline.

More than two-thirds of Gaza's population of 2.3 million have fled their homes since the war began, with hundreds of thousands heeding Israeli orders to flee to the southern part of the enclave.

CROWDS ON THE MOVE

The exodus from Gaza City and surrounding areas in the north has picked up in recent days. The U.N. said 50,000 people fled south on Gaza's main highway Wednesday.

Similar-sized crowds streamed out on Thursday, according to an Associated Press reporter on the scene as they arrived out of the northern zone. Shots rang out in the distance and smoke rose from blocks away as families made their way on foot with only what they could carry. Others rode on horse-drawn carts.

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry, which has urged Palestinians to stay in their homes, has told news outlets not to circulate footage of people fleeing.

A month of relentless bombardment in Gaza since the Hamas attack has killed more than 10,800 Palestinians -- nearly two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory. More than 2,300 others are believed to have been buried by strikes that in some cases have demolished entire city blocks.

Israeli officials say thousands of Palestinian militants have been killed, and blame civilian deaths on Hamas, accusing it of operating in residential areas and using Palestinian civilians as human shields. Hamas has denied this. Gaza's Health Ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its casualty reports.

More than 1,400 people have died in Israel since the start of the war, most of them civilians killed by Hamas militants during their initial incursion. Israel says 32 of its soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ground offensive began.

FIGHTING TO PAUSE

Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza, the White House said Thursday, as President Joe Biden pressed Israelis for a multiday stoppage in the fighting in a bid to negotiate the release of hostages held by the militant group.

Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to institute the daily pauses during a Monday call and said he had also asked the Israelis for a pause of at least three days to allow for hostage negotiations.

"Yes," Biden said, when asked whether he had asked Israel for a three-day pause. "I've asked for even a longer pause for some of them." He added there was "no possibility" of a formal cease-fire at the moment, and said it had "taken a little longer" than he hoped for Israel to agree to the humanitarian pauses.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said a daily humanitarian pause would be announced Thursday and that the Israelis had committed to announcing each four-hour window at least three hours in advance. Israel, he said, also was opening a second corridor for civilians to flee the areas that are the current focus of its military campaign against Hamas, with a coastal road joining the territory's main north-south highway.

Similar short-term pauses have occurred over the past several days as tens of thousands of civilians have fled southward, but Thursday's announcement appeared to be an effort to formalize and expand the process, as the U.S. has pressed Israelis to take greater steps to protect civilians in Gaza.

Biden's push for an even longer pause comes as part of a renewed diplomatic push to free hostages taken by Hamas and other militant groups to the Gaza Strip during their Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel.

Israeli officials estimate that militants still hold 239 hostages, including children and the elderly, from the attack that also saw 1,400 people killed in Israel. U.S. officials say fewer than 10 Americans are among those held captive.

Kirby told reporters Thursday that pauses could be useful for "getting all 239 hostages back with their families, to include the less than 10 Americans that we know are being held. So if we can get all the hostages out, that's a nice finite goal."

"Humanitarian pauses can be useful in the transfer process," he added.

Indirect talks were taking place in Qatar -- which also played a role in the freeing of four hostages by Hamas last month -- about a larger release of hostages. CIA Director William Burns was in Doha on Thursday for talks with the Qatari prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, according to a U.S. official. The official spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Qatar is a frequent go-between in international dealings with Hamas, and some top Hamas political leaders make their home in the Gulf country. The U.S. official stressed Burns was not playing a lead role in the negotiations.

Kirby confirmed that the U.S. continues to have "active discussions with partners about trying to secure the release of hostages," noting in particular Qatar's help.

Ben Cardin, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told the AP that several issues need to be resolved in the negotiations, including whether a more extended pause in fighting or the hostage release would come first, and whether it would be possible to access all the hostages to know how many there were and the state of their health.

Cardin, D-Md., returned to Washington this week after helping lead a congressional delegation to the Middle East for talks with leaders from Egypt, Israel and Saudi Arabia. He and fellow lawmakers met with Biden on Wednesday night to brief him on their talks in the region.

"We have been told in the last several weeks that progress is imminent ... and then nothing happens," he said. He added, "I hope we'll see some progress, but we've been disappointed in the past."

Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli military spokesperson, said there had been no shift in Israeli tactics. 'There's no cease-fire," he told reporters. "These are tactical local pauses for humanitarian aid, which are limited in time and area.

"These evacuation corridors are for civilians to move south to safer areas where they can receive humanitarian aid." Asked about Kirby's announcement, he said: "It's not a shift," though he said Israel would try to expand these humanitarian corridors.

French President Emmanuel Macron had opened a Gaza aid conference on Thursday with an appeal for Israel to protect civilians, saying that "all lives have equal worth" and that fighting terrorism "can never be carried out without rules."

Kirby said Uzra Zeya, the State Department's under secretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights; special envoy David Satterfield; and Sarah Charles, who leads the USAID's bureau for humanitarian assistance, were representing the U.S. at the Paris conference. Israel has not been invited by France to the conference.

Satterfield on Thursday described improving aid delivery for central and southern Gaza, but described no such effort in the northern battle zone other than to help civilians flee the intensifying Israeli assault.

He told reporters via an online briefing that the international community had been able to get fuel to turn back on water desalination plants in the south, and that aid into the south was averaging 100 trucks a day. Two pipelines supplying clean drinking water to the south from Israel have been turned back on.

"We do see the ability in the coming days, we hope, to meet the minimum requirements of the population in the south," he said. "And I'm speaking of the south and the center, not of the north, which remains a kinetic area."

Information for this article was contributed by Wafaa Shurafa, Bassem Mroue, Jack Jeffrey, Najib Jobain, Amy Teibel, Isabel DeBre, Samy Magdy, Kareem Chehayeb, Matthew Lee, Zeke Miller, Ellen Knickmeyer, Aamer Madhani, Josh Boak, Colleen Long and Michelle Price of The Associated Press.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows a fire in Gaza City in the Gaza Strip on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Israeli troops have pushed into the Gaza Strip's largest city along a key coastal road on the Mediterranean Sea as part of their war on Hamas, satellite images from earlier this week analyzed Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, by The Associated Press show. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)



Smoke rises from an explosion following an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)



A wounded Palestinian is carried to an ambulance after an Israeli strike in Deir Al-Balah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. ( AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)



Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip along Salah al-Din Street in Bureij, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. ( AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)



Palestinians look at a building destroyed during an Israeli bombardment in Deir al Balah, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. ( AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)



Lebanese students chant slogans during a protest, in front of the headquarters of U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Hundreds of students gathered to denounce Israel's ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip and mourn the death of Palestinian children as well as three sisters who were killed in Lebanon over the weekend. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)



A wounded boy is carried into an ambulance after an Israeli strike in Deir Al-Balah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. ( AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)



Jewish men take part in a public prayer for the success of the Israeli army in the war against Hamas, and for the return of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza in Jerusalem, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)















