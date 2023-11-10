Getting it straight





Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts will stage Peter Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Nutcracker" at 6 p.m. Thursday,, Nov. 18 and Nov. 20; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17; and 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. An item in the Entertainment Notes column in Thursday's Style section provided incorrect performance dates.

Frank Arey, staff attorney for Arkansas Legislative Audit, said during an audit meeting Wednesday regarding the purchase of a $19,000 lectern by the governor’s office that any public report on the findings of records related to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ protection detail that were made confidential by Act 7 may have to include redactions when it goes to the General Assembly. The attorney’s first name was left out of an article that ran in Thursday’s edition.







