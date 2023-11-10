Go Forward meals spur complaint by NAACP

The Pine Bluff branch of the NAACP has filed a complaint with the State Board of Election Commissioners and Arkansas Ethics Commission against Go Forward Pine Bluff.

Albert King Jr., an NAACP member and chairman of the Political Action Committee, made the filing Thursday morning, stating Go Forward has offered college students seafood meals in exchange for voting.

"The ticket/coupon clearly states after voting, redeem this ticket for one free meal at Underwater Seafood," read the complaint.

The complaint also reads that valid identification is required, in addition to a voter registration card issued before Oct. 16 and an "I voted" sticker to obtain the free seafood meal.

"In Arkansas, food can be used to draw attention to voting. However, it must be free for all, not just actual voters or registered voters," King said in his complaint. "The ticket itself is proof of a violation of Arkansas Election Law."

King added Go Forward workers dressed in Go Forward T-shirts administered the ticket coupon redemption at Underwater Seafood on South Main Street. At least one of the three Go Forward representatives could visibly be seen wearing a shirt that read "Keep Going Forward."

"You can't use food or anything else of value to buy votes or influence voting in Arkansas," he said in his complaint.

King is requesting a letter of reprimand and admonishment; a monetary fine of $500 assessed to each violator; and a public apology to the parents and students at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Branch president Ivan Whitfield told The Commercial in an article printed Thursday he would report Go Forward to the Arkansas Ethics Commission, 11th District West Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter and UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander. Hunter said whether he or his office would prosecute Go Forward would depend on the facts and whether there is sufficient evidence the law was violated.

Rosalind Mouser, a Go Forward board member who accepted tickets along with office manager Leigh Cockrum and intern Ky'Lik Rich, denied the public-private tax initiative illegally bought votes through the outreach. Mouser said Go Forward reps on Monday met with select UAPB faculty members and students, whom she called "captains," to distribute the tickets. Go Forward also paid Underwater Seafood for each meal offered through ticket redemption, she said.

Go Forward CEO Ryan Watley fired back at the NAACP branch, referring to a $150 fine and letter of caution from the Ethics Commission in August for failing to comply with registration and reporting requirements for a successful campaign to defeat the five-eighths-cent and three-eights-cent city sales tax measures sponsored by Go Forward in a May 9 special election. The measures are back on the ballot for a special election to be conducted Tuesday, with early voting ongoing through Monday at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the NAACP branch was found, in addition, to have conducted a mass text message campaign without including the phrases "Paid political advertisement," "Paid political ad," "Paid for by," "Sponsored by" or "Furnished by" the true sponsor of the ad.

"I think it's important to remember the NAACP was cited for violating ethics in the first campaign, so we're glad they're familiar with the Ethics Commission now," Watley said Thursday. "... When you talk about intentionally violating them, you've got a lot of people with campaign experience. They're trying to accuse us of something they've done."

Filing the complaint is the branch's right and also an attempt to distract Go Forward from its progress in projects and the campaign, Watley said.

"There are four more days of voting and we will be doubling down with sharing the actual plan and getting people to the polls," he added.

Richard Chris Madison, legal counsel with the State Board of Election Commissioners, wrote in an emailed, nonbinding opinion whether the seafood ticket should have "Paid for by" on it is an ethics question, citing state law. Madison, just as Hunter did, referred to Section 7-1-104(a)(4) of state code, which reads: "It shall be unlawful for any person to offer, accept, receive, or pay any person any money, goods, wares, or merchandise or solicit any money, goods, wares, or merchandise for the purpose of influencing his or her vote during the progress of any election in this state."

"The operative section is the intent element, 'for the purpose of influencing his or her vote,'" Madison wrote. "Thus, this provision appears to mean that there must be a connection between the item of value and how the person voted, not that they simply voted."

The ticket did not appear to influence the holder to vote for or against the tax measures, Madison stressed.

"While it could be made, with evidence from witnesses or others, that the meal is conditioned upon voting For or Against the issue, as the information stands at this point, it does not appear to cross that line," he wrote. He added if there is evidence to support influencing a vote one way or the other, proponents "may be committing a felony," while those who take the offer for the meal and vote for or against "as requested by proponents" are themselves potentially committing a felony.

Speaking via phone, Watley did not seem concerned any illegalities may have been committed through the ticket drive.

"We're in the middle of a campaign and we continue to encourage people to get out the vote, and we're encouraged with the process on that," he said, adding Go Forward's outreach has and will continue to be apolitical.

"To state that we must bribe college-age students insinuates that our leaders entering the workforce aren't intelligent enough to review information and make an informed decision," Watley added. "Newsflash: They make independent decisions every day."

Watley said the nonprofit organization's relationship with UAPB dates back to the beginning of Go Forward's operations. He noted its $80,000 donation to the university for support and education and helping teacher candidates attain state certification.

"We have a memorandum with the university regarding the food hall at the Sixth and Main and partnership in the School of Education," Watley said. "As part of them leasing the building for $1, students will be able to do business and analytics and shadow entrepreneurs and help them through research approaches."