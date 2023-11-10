Many Christians are burdened by the negative influence of the world and accept failure all too readily because they have allowed their faith to become weak and weary from all the negativity around them.

It would be foolish to deny that we live in a hostile world because our world is full of real trouble. We face national, economic, and political disasters. However, we can take comfort in knowing that nothing in the news today is news to God.

He warned us about our difficulties in John 16:33. "These things I have spoken unto you that you might have peace. In this world, you will have tribulation: But be of good cheer, I have overcome the world."

Jesus said, "Take heart, be of good cheer in the midst of your storms," Even James said, "Count it all joy when you fall into divers temptations." Yet, when troubles come, we often become as negative as the world around us.

We have smart bombs, security systems, police, hospitals, and medical personnel to help us feel at peace. But despite all of man's assistance, people are still fearful, afraid, and crying out for help. What can we do? Is it possible to remain positive when things look so bad around us?

In Daniel 3:16-18, three young Hebrew men were exiled to Babylon. Everything was going well for them until one day when a decree from the king demanded that when music played, the entire province bow and worship the king's golden image.

When the time came and the music began to play Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego refused to bow to the golden image. The penalty for such rebellion was death by fire. The king gave them a second chance, but they still would not bow.

They told the king, "We will not worship your image. Our God can deliver us, but if not, let it be known to you that we will not serve your gods."

Notice two small words, "If not." Do you have an "if not" clause in your relationship with God? Most of us believe that God is able to deliver. But if he doesn't, are you still going to serve him? It is one thing to be sick and have faith to be healed, but it is another thing to be sick and not be healed and still praise God. That takes greater faith. It is one thing to be delivered; it is another thing to die all by faith.

In the New Testament, Herod imprisoned James, and he cut off his head. Then Peter is locked in prison, and God delivers Peter out of prison. Therefore, God could have saved James from death. But for some unknown reason, He did not deliver James. But he did deliver Peter. Why? I do not know. You can ask him when you get to heaven.

All I am saying is that God is sovereign and knows what is best. And God may not always deliver you from your trials, tribulations, and temptations. These boys had a settled faith that said, "Yes, we may burn, but we won't bend." Faith is not receiving from God what you want; it is accepting from Him what He gives.

Be encouraged.

Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. of White Hall is the pastor of St. John AME Church at Pine Bluff. The community is invited to join the church for worship in person and on Facebook live at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

