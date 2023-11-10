Steve Wozniak, 73, co-founder of Apple Inc., was hospitalized in Mexico City following a "health problem" while he was in the city to speak at a business conference, according to a source close to the conference.

Janet Mills, Maine's governor, says the state will cover funeral costs for families who lost loved ones in last month's deadliest mass shooting in state history, which leaves three people still hospitalized.

George Piano is suing the University of Washington and two surgeons at its medical center after, he says, a piece of his bowel was removed instead of his appendix, resulting in four more surgeries and nearly a year of chronic pain.

Kithure Kindiki, Kenya's interior minister, is inviting all of its citizens to plant a tree on Monday -- a surprise holiday in the nation's plan to add 15 billion trees by 2032.

King Tchongolola Tchongonga Ekuikui VI was greeted by dancing and chanting descendants of runaway slaves who trace their ancestry to his Bailundo kingdom in Angola as the monarch paid a visit to Brazil, the last country in the Western Hemisphere to abolish slavery in 1888.

Jill Stein, unsuccessful Green Party candidate for president in 2012 and 2016, again will seek the party's nomination in 2024, she said in a video announcement.

Dale Holloway, found guilty of shooting a New Hampshire Pentecostal bishop and assaulting the bride and groom at a wedding, played his own rap music in court as part of his insanity defense, saying he wanted to show how he was dealing with demons and voices, as jurors decide his sentence.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, met with students and administrators at Cornell University to offer support to the school's Jewish community after threats of violence amid Israel's war against Hamas.

Gregory Yetman, 47, of Helmetta, N.J., who fled his home as law enforcement officers were arriving to arrest him on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, has a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture, the FBI announced.