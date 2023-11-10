Iowa-Rutgers Over/Under Total Is Lowest on Record for College Football Game

Saturdays matchup between Iowa and Rutgers is shaping up to be one of the ugliest games in the history of college football. At least thats what oddsmakers are predicting.

As of this writing, various sportsbooks have set the over/under total for the game at either 28 or 28.5 points. Thats the lowest on record.

Iowa is no stranger to low totals. The total for the Hawkeyes game last year against Minnesota closed at 31.5, which was the lowest since over/unders began being tracked in 1995, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Iowas game against the Golden Gophers this year had an even lower total, 30.5, and the two teams didnt even come close to hitting it as Minnesota won 12–10.

With time still remaining for the odds to shift before kickoff, the Hawkeyes are poised to break their own record.

The total for the Iowa-Rutgers game opened at as high as 30 at some books, according to ESPNs David Purdum, but the number of bets on the under pushed the number lower.

Iowas offense has been putrid this season, particularly in conference play. In six Big Ten games, the Hawkeyes are averaging just 13.5 points. Theyve scored a mere 18.4 points per game overall, ranking 121st out of 133 FBS teams. The other reason the total is so low is that Rutgers boasts a stout defense that is allowing just 17.9 points per game (ranked 21st in FBS). All the ingredients are in place for a low-scoring slog.

Kickoff between the Scarlet Knights (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) and the Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2) is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.