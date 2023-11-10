Live Music: The Head and the Heart cross ‘Rivers and Roads’ for Fayetteville show

The Head and the Heart are winding down their fall 2023 tour with a stop at JJ's Live! in Fayetteville Nov. 16 with special guest Yoke Lore. General admission tickets are $40.50 and will increase on the date of the show. Tickets and more at jjslive.com. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Earlier this year, The Head and the Heart released a fan-sourced music video for "Rivers And Roads" from their self-titled first album. This year their rivers and roads included a new album, "Every Shade of Blue," co-headlining with The Revivalists and Father John Misty.

ELSEWHERE

The Aud -- Original Ozark Folk Festival: Korey McKelvey Duo, noon, Opal Agafia and DeAnna Smith, 1:30 p.m., Dylan Hawf and Mountain Alice at 3 p.m. and Trout Fishing in America and Matt the Electrician, 7 p.m. today; Jesse Dean, 11 a.m., Still on the Hill, 11:30 a.m., Trout Fishing in America's family show, 1 p.m., Bayard Trio, 2:30 p.m. and John Fulbright and the Melissa Carper, Brennen Leigh, Kelly Willis Trio, 7 p.m. Nov. 11. visiteurekasprings.com

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- Divas on Fire with Brick Fields, 6:30 p.m. today, Bentonville. meteorguitargallery.com.

Mount Sequoyah -- Music on the Mountain with Jessi Morrison and She's Us, 7 p.m. today, Fayetteville. mountsequoyah.org

Folk School of Fayetteville -- The Lowest Pair (concert) 7:30 p.m. today; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam with Lee Haight & Larry Long, 2 p.m. Sunday. folkschooloffayetteville.org.

The Music Depot -- Good News and the Blues fundraiser with Akeem Kemp, 7 p.m. today; RJ Mischo & Red Hot Blues Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Rogers. musicmovesar.com/musicdepot/

Smoke and Barrel Tavern -- Brody Price, Avery Lee & The Sweeties and Justin Peter Kinkel Schuster, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Fayetteville smokeandbarrel.com.

AACLive! -- The Iguanas, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Velcro Pygmies, 8 p.m. today; Cody Canada and The Departed, 7 p.m. Saturday. majesticfortsmith.com.

