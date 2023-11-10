LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Fort Smith to host GAC-MIAA Challenge

Four men’s teams from regional colleges will compete in the first Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association vs. the Great American Conference Basketball Challenge in Fort Smith starting today.

The event will be held at Fort Smith Northside and Fort Smith Southside schools with today’s games being played at Northside and Saturday’s games will be at Southside.

Today’s schedule will see Harding University taking on Lincoln (Mo.) University at 5:30 p.m., followed by Ouachita Baptist taking on Central Missouri at 7:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to be hosting this event,” Fort Smith Public Schools Athletic Director Michael Beaumont said. “This is great for them, and it’s great for our schools and the community of Fort Smith. And it gives us an opportunity to show off our beautiful facilities at Northside and Southside.”

Beaumont was able to put together the event by working with Ouachita Baptist men’s basketball Coach Dennis Nutt, with the idea that is similar to the SEC-Big 12 basketball challenge that is held annually.

“When Fort Smith voters approved the millage to build these arenas, I was tasked with finding opportunities to utilize these facilities,” Beaumont said. “I visited with Coach Nutt and we thought this would be a way for those teams to get a couple of good early-season games, and it gives us an opportunity to show off these 2,500-seat arenas. So it was a win-win for everybody.”

Saturday’s games will shift to Southside High School and see Central Missouri taking on Harding at 4 p.m., followed by the Ouachita Baptist against Lincoln.

PREP BASKETBALL

GIRLS

MELBOURNE 58, VALLEY SPRINGS 47

Valley Springs never recovered from a 27-17 halftime deficit and fell to Melbourne during consolation round action in the Jake Gray Invitational at Valley Springs.

Melbourne took a 43-32 advantage into the fourth quarter and matched the Lady Tigers point for point over the last 8 minutes.

Macy Willis had 11 of Valley Springs’ 15 points in the third quarter and finished with 18 to be the only Lady Tigers in double figures.

BOYS

VALLEY SPRINGS 68, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 54

Valley Springs had only four players to score, but they all finished in double figures as the Tigers defeated Lisa Academy North during Thursday’s action in the Jake Gray Invitational at Valley Springs.

Valley Springs overcame an early deficit to take a slim 32-21 halftime cushion. The Tigers then pulled away in the second half, outscoring Lisa Academy North 21-12 in the third quarter and 15-10 over the final 8 minutes.

Logan Avery led Valley Springs with 21 points, followed by Nate Helams with 19, Levi Carey with 18 and Keyton Carnahan with 10.

BENTONVILLE WEST 70, SILOAM SPRINGS 38

The Wolverines defeated the Panthers in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game at Panther Arena.

Cooper Moore led West with 16, Zahir James 15, Landon Price 14. The Wolverines open their season Nov. 20 against Mena.

Evan Allen led Siloam Springs with 15 points. The Panthers open their season at Prairie Grove on Nov. 14.