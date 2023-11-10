Man arrested after shooting Harrison federal building





A 23-year-old Lead Hill man was charged Tuesday with several crimes after shooting the glass doors of the J. Smith Henley Federal Building in Harrison on Sunday, then leading police on a chase through town.

Jacob William Gentry-Cape faces charges of committing a terrorist act, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

According to an affidavit filed in Boone County Circuit Court, at about 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Harrison Police Officer Christopher Hill heard gunshots coming from the area of North Walnut Street and East Prospect Avenue and witnessed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Hill pursued and Gentry-Cape pulled over, according to the affidavit. Then, after Hill got out of his vehicle and was walking to the other one, Gentry-Cape took off again.

A chase ensued, with Gentry-Cape crashing into the gate/fence at Winkler Logistics on Cottonwood Road before his vehicle reentered the roadway and continued north with speeds in excess of 95 miles per hour.

"After a short while, the vehicle came to a stop in the dead end of Merrit Drive," according to the affidavit.

Then Gentry-Cape fled on foot. With the assistance of a police dog, the suspect was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

Police found a loaded .380-caliber pistol in Gentry-Cape's pocket, according to the affidavit.

When asked what he was shooting at, Gentry-Cape told police he "was just opening and closing some doors."

When asked why he fled, Gentry-Cape told police he was "seeing how far he could go."

In a search of his vehicle, police found two fired shell casings and two glass smoking devices with residue, according to the affidavit.

Gentry-Cape was taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison to be treated for lacerations on his right forearm, according to the affidavit.

Police found what appeared to be two bullet holes in the north-facing double doors of the federal building, according to the affidavit.

Gentry-Cape was being held Thursday in the Boone County jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.



