Musselman: Hogs at healthiest point





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas men's Coach Eric Musselman is battling a cold that has left him with a hoarse voice, but his basketball team is healthy going into tonight's game against Gardner-Webb at Walton Arena.

That wasn't the case in the summer or during the preseason.

Senior guard Khalif Battle and senior forward Makhi Mitchell both had a broken foot in the summer.

Trevon Brazile, a redshirt sophomore forward and preseason first-team All-SEC pick, wasn't able to go full speed in summer workouts and much of training camp as he continued to recover from knee surgery that sidelined him for all but the first nine games last season.

Senior forward Jalen Graham missed Arkansas' two exhibition games dealing with back spasms.

But Battle, Mitchell, Brazile and Graham were all ready to play for the No. 14 Razorbacks when they opened the season by beating Alcorn State 93-59 on Monday night.

Battle, a transfer from Temple, led Arkansas with 21 points in 19 minutes off the bench. Graham also played well off the bench and had 8 points and 8 rebounds in 14 minutes.

Brazile started and had 13 points and 6 rebounds in 22 minutes. Mitchell, a starter at times last season, played four minutes off the bench and didn't have a point or rebound.

Musselman said senior guard El Ellis, a transfer from Louisville who started and had 8 points, 4 assists and 1 steal in 23 minutes in the opener, had been slowed by a sore knee in practice, but was cleared to play.

"This is the healthiest we've been since we've gotten together at the beginning of the summer," Musselman said in his postgame news conference.

Brazile played in both of Arkansas' exhibition games. He had 4 points and 3 rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench in the Razorbacks' 92-39 victory over the University of Texas at Tyler 92-39. He also started and had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals in 31 minutes in an 81-77 overtime victory against No. 3 Purdue.

Musselman said he hasn't been surprised by Brazile's play coming off major knee surgery in late December.

"I think our trainers and doctors and TB himself, they did a phenomenal job of being patient," Musselman said. "I thought the timeline that we all put together was awesome.

"Now he's able to play the way that he's capable of playing. He's improved as a shooter. I thought athletically [Monday], he rose above a lot of people."

Brazile hit 4 of 5 shots against Alcorn State, including 1 of 2 three-pointers, and 4 of 4 free throws.

"I would say he's 100% healthy and kind of fearless the way he's jumping and rebounding in traffic," Musselman said.

Battle said Brazile's comeback has been impressive.

"He was out for nine months, so I feel like it's really underrated to see what he's doing and how confident he is in his work and in his craft," Battle said. "To see him go out there after missing the whole season to a tragic injury, it's a beautiful thing to watch."

Battle, who broke his left foot when he was at Temple, broke his right one after transferring to Arkansas. He experienced more soreness in the right foot and missed the Red-White intrasquad game when he watched from the bench on crutches.

"I think he felt uncomfortable in the shoes and it kind of flared up," Musselman said. "But when we signed him, we felt like he was as explosive a scorer as we've seen."

Battle averaged 17.9 points per game last season.

"He can rise up," Musselman said. "He can get his own shot. He's got deep range.

"He can make his foul shots and he can draw fouls. I'm not surprised with how he's played. I thought he may be a little rusty, but he's a gym rat. He lives in the gym."

Battle had 14 points in 15 minutes against Texas-Tyler and 12 points in 32 minutes against Purdue, including 5 points in overtime.

"It was a tough summer, because I couldn't battle with the guys like I normally do," Battle said. "I love basketball more than anything."

Battle credited his new teammates for helping him stay engaged while he wasn't able to practice.

"Even when I was in the boot, I was still getting shots up, because I saw how hard these guys were working," he said. "I didn't want to become complacent or not work or not show that I care about us winning."

Musselman said he was impressed by how Graham played after missing the exhibition games.

"I thought he was great," Musselman said. "He rebounded the ball with some physicality. ... He got a defensive rebound and pushed it with some good pace."

The Razorbacks outscored Alcorn State by 18 points with Graham on the court.

"I'm just glad to be back with my teammates," Graham said. "Sitting out from the sidelines is always tough.

"It felt good just running up and down and contributing to a win."

With a healthy roster, Musselman played all 13 scholarship players in the first half against Alcorn State.

"With every team, guys play their way into the rotation and guys play their way out of the rotation," Musselman said. "We're not going to play 13 guys. That's unrealistic.

"Do we play nine? Do we go back to eight? Because you want players to be able to feel they can play through mistakes as well.

"Sometimes I think when you extend the rotation, guys might not feel that way."





Today’s game

NO. 14 ARKANSAS

VS. GARDNER-WEBB

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus









Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile dunks during the first half on Monday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Brazile scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds in Arkansas’ 93-59 season-opening victory over Alcorn State. (NWA Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)





