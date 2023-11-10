Bruce Willis' daughter gave an update Wednesday on his battle with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, which last year led the movie star to retire from acting. The "Pulp Fiction" star, 68, is doing well, according to 29-year-old daughter Tallulah, one of three adult daughters he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore. "He is the same, which I think in this regard I've learned is the best thing you can ask for," the younger Willis said during her appearance Wednesday on "The Drew Barrymore Show." "I see love when I'm with him, and it's my dad and he loves me, which is really special." In March of last year, Tallulah's sister Rumer announced their father's diagnosis and retirement on Instagram. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," read the post signed by the "Die Hard" actor's wife, daughters and Moore, 60. Frontotemporal dementia affects parts of the brain "generally associated with personality, behavior and language," according to the Mayo Clinic. Aphasia affects a person's reading or writing abilities, as well as their ability to speak and understand speech, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. As for why the family shared the "Moonlighting" star's condition, Tallulah said the decision was "two-fold." "On one hand it's who we are as a family but also it's really important for us to spread awareness," she explained.

Tracy Chapman won song of the year at the Country Music Awards on Wednesday for "Fast Car," a folk ballad that topped the country charts more than three decades after it was first released thanks to a cover by singer Luke Combs. Chapman, 59, is the first Black songwriter to win that award, Rolling Stone Magazine reported. She did not attend the awards ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., but thanked the crowd in a statement that was read onstage by Sarah Evans, a co-presenter of the award. "It's truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut," Chapman's statement said. "Thank you to the CMAs and a special thanks to Luke and all of the fans of 'Fast Car.'" Combs, an unassuming star known for his irrepressibly catchy and relatable country anthems, also won single of the year for "Fast Car." He began his acceptance speech on Wednesday by thanking Chapman for writing "one of the best songs of all time." "I just recorded it because I love this song so much," he said. "It's meant so much to me throughout my entire life." The original version of the song reached No. 6 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart in 1988. It won Chapman three Grammy Award nominations in 1989, including for song of the year. She won for best female pop vocalist. Combs' cover climbed to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart in September, after 19 weeks in the No. 2 spot. It also reached No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart over the summer.