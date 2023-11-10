NBA Best Bets and Bold Predictions: Clippers vs. Mavericks

The Clippers are 0–2 since James Harden made his debut with them and theyre looking to score their first road win of the year Friday night against a Mavericks team thats near the top of the standings through the first few weeks of the season.

Los Angeles lost to Brooklyn on Wednesday to fall to 0–4 on the road. This in-season tournament group play game mercifully wraps up a four-game road trip for the team. Dallas also dropped a game Wednesday to Toronto for its first loss at the American Airlines Center.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds

Spread: Clippers +1.5 (-118) | Mavericks -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: LAC (-110) | DAL (-125)

Total: 234.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Friday, Nov. 10 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Throughout his career, Luka Dončić has played well against the Clippers. That was the case in his first-ever playoff series back in 2020 and again last season, when he averaged 35.7 points per game in three games against L.A. For his career, he averages 32.3 points per game in 15 games against the Clippers — thats no small sample size.

The Mavs star started off the season hot with three straight 30-point games but hes only hit that mark twice in five games since. Count on him to return to his usual level of production against Los Angeles.

The trio of Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are still learning to play off one another and on the road against one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league is a difficult setting to work things out after back-to-back losses in New York. Dallas could be at a disadvantage on the glass with big men Derrick Lively II (illness) and Maxi Kleber (toe) both listed as game-time decisions but the Mavs three-point prowess should still power them past the Clippers at home.

Best Bet: Mavericks -1.5 (-110)

Bold Prediction: Luka Doncic to Score 35-Plus Points

View the original article to see embedded media.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

Bet $5 on FanDuel and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.