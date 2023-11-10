LR's Venture Center marks its 10th year

The Little Rock Venture Center celebrated its 10th anniversary Thursday with state and local economic development leaders outlining the organization's contributions to foster entrepreneurs in Central Arkansas.

Over the past decade, The Venture Center says it has been a catalyst for regional economic growth by contributing $30 million in total economic impact.

Its efforts have led to the creation of 121 jobs by Arkansas companies, the start of three unique companies and $2.5 billion in total investment capital raised across all accelerator cohorts.

The Venture Center boasts an 85% success rate with cohort participants and notes the majority of its curated companies are either still operating or have been acquired.

The Venture Center also has attracted global attention with its two primary accelerators: one aimed at community banking products and services and the other focusing on financial technology companies.

-- Andrew Moreau

Dry-cleaning shops staying in family

A 72-year-old dry-cleaning business with two Little Rock locations is staying in the family, as Zack Hambuchen recently bought Oak Forest Cleaners from his cousin, Charles Enderlin.

Hambuchen is the owner of Capitol Cleaners in Sherwood.

"I believe that there is still going to be a need for the dry-cleaning business for years and years to come," Hambuchen said.

He closed the Capitol Cleaners production facility on Oct. 1, with all cleaning, pressing, starching and alterations now taking place at Oak Forest's 8717 W. Markham St. location.

"We are thrilled that our business did not have to close, that it will continue," said Patty Enderlin, Charles' wife, who has had to deal with customers' concerns about the business closing.

She said she hopes the brand, founded in 1951, will reach a centennial under Hambuchen's ownership. She and Charles plan to assist with the transition and then plan to retire.

"As far as cleaning goes, everything will be the same," she said.

"We're just thrilled that he has bought it and it will continue on. It's a great business, and we hope he has as much business as we've had. We are excited for him."

-- Aaron Gettinger

Day's 13.38 swoop puts index at 827.85

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 827.85 points, down 13.38.

"Stocks fell for the first time in the last nine trading sessions as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell commented that the Fed will not hesitate "if it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.