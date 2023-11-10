NFL Week 10 Expert Picks and Predictions

Now is the perfect time to enter SI Sportsbooks Perfect 10 contest for the chance to win $10,000.

Below are our best bets and picks for Week 10 of the NFL season.

Bill Enright (6-3): Cardinals +2.5

Kyler Murray is back under center for Arizona and the Cardinals are 3-1 as a home underdog this season. What are the oddsmakers seeing from the Falcons that I'm not? They've lost two in a row, play terribly on the road, and rank 25th in points per game and 27th in points per play. Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith might not be on the hot seat but he damn well should be, especially if he keeps using Jonnu Smith as a running back inside the 5-yard line instead of Bijan Robinson, who is widely considered the best running back prospect since Adrian Peterson.

Matt Verderame (5-4): 49ers -2.5

The 49ers and Jaguars are both coming off their bye weeks, yet it's San Francisco that has to come across the country to play in the early window while dealing with a three-game losing streak. And despite it all, the Niners are the play here.

At some point, San Francisco is going to get right. With the potential returns of left tackle Trent Williams and receiver Deebo Samuel, the 49ers should be at full strength for the first time in months. While Jacksonville is a good team, San Francisco has the capability to be great. Expect a terrific game, with the Niners winning close.

Gilberto Manzano (4-5): Jaguars +2.5

This battle between Super Bowl contenders might be the game of the week. I had a hard time picking a winner, but Ill gladly take the points here for a well-rested home team returning from a bye week with a five-game winning streak.Yes, its tough seeing the 49ers losing four consecutive games. But they have struggled defensively during this losing skid, and now have to travel across the country against a team clicking on both sides of the ball. Im confident in the Jaguars pulling off the upset or losing by a point or two. Also, the Jaguars have been winning in spite of Calvin Ridleys poor play. Perhaps this is the game Trevor Lawrence gets him involved.

Craig Ellenport (5-4): 49ers -2.5

I like the Jaguars and would expect them to put up a good fight here, but I just don't see the 49ers losing a fourth game in a row. And if we're going to give San Francisco a win here, might as well lay a measly 2.5 points. Before their current three-game losing streak, the 49ers had won their first five games by an average margin of 19.8 points. The Jaguars are a mediocre 18th in the league in rushing defense, so look for Christian McCaffrey to have a big day. Both of these teams had a bye last week, but it was more important for the 49ers, who get Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams back from injury.

Kyle Wood (5-3): Lions -1.5

The Chargers have won two in a row heading into a big game against the Lions as they look to get over .500 for the first time this season. But the two teams L.A. beat (Bears and Jets) doesnt inspire a ton of confidence in its ability to hold up against a team as complete as Detroit, which is 6–2 against the spread this season. The Lions are coming off their bye week with a healthy David Montgomery and the blowout loss to the Ravens behind them. Jared Goff doesnt always travel well, but he should feel right at home in L.A.

Jen Piacenti (3-6): Lions -1.5

The Lions will be well-rested coming off a bye and they should also have David Montgomery back to help keep their running game fresh. On the other side, the Chargers are not only without Mike Williams, they are also without Josh Palmer who has landed on the IR. Austin Ekeler could struggle to get things going on the ground for the Chargers, as the Lions have allowed the second-fewest rushing yards to opposing runners this year. The Lions, on the other hand, should have no trouble getting things going vs. the Chargers, who have allowed the most passing yards to opposing quarterbacks this year. Both teams are averaging 25 points per game this year, but Detroit has the healthier team and should be able to attack Los Angeles weaknesses.

Michael Fabiano (2-7): 49ers -2.5

I am on an epic losing streak that even affected my dog last week … he picked the Cowboys plus the points. Yeah, not good. So, feel free to bet against me! Im going with the Niners, who are 18-10 ATS in their last 18 games, minus the points. Theyve lost three in a row and I find it tough to believe theyre going to lose a fourth straight game. Giving up less than a field goal makes me feel better about the wager, too. But again, my luck in this Perfect 10 is lousy!

Conor Orr (1-7): 49ers -2.5

At this point, I would feel incredibly safe taking my betting advice. What kind of mush could go 1-7 on the season? Its almost impossible to be that bad. Also, the 49ers know that this is a critical post-bye get-right game against a very quality opponent. Jacksonville is also coming off its bye, but I doubt the Jaguars self-scout was as relentless and aggressive. The 49ers know their window is now.

