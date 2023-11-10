GOLF

Els jumps to lead

Ernie Els opened with four birdies in five holes and never slowed until he finished with an 8-under 63 for a two-shot lead Thursday in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. The 35-man field at Phoenix Country Club effectively is playing for second place in Schwab Cup points race. Steve Stricker, who won six times this year, clinched it before the postseason even began and then had to withdraw from the PGA Tour Champions finale. Stricker said his father was admitted to the hospital in Wisconsin on Monday and he felt it was best to stay with his family. Stricker is assured the $1 million bonus. Els can actually top that this week with a victory because $528,000 goes to the winner of the tournament and second in the Schwab Cup is worth $500,000. Stephen Ames, a four-time winner this year, recent first-time winner Harrison Frazar and Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand were at 65. Retief Goosen and Miguel Angel Jimenez were at 66. Ken Duke (Henderson State, Arkadelphia) opened with a 1-under 70.

Noren leads in Bermuda

Alex Noren worked hard on his wedge game and it paid off Thursday at the Bermuda Championship with 10-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead over four players. With barely any breeze, Noren set a tournament record with 11 birdies, and his 61 broke by two shots his lowest score on the PGA Tour. Vince Whaley, Dylan Wu, Robert Garrigus and D.J. Trahan were at 63. Garrigus made the tournament on a last-minute sponsor's exemption after Erik van Rooyen went home to Minnesota to be with a friend battling cancer. Van Rooyen won last week's event in Mexico. Adam Scott, playing in Bermuda for the first time since the former Masters champion was in the old PGA Grand Slam of Golf in 2013, finished eagle-birdie for a 65. Adam Long opened with a 66 and picked up a small slice of history. Long didn't miss a fairway all last week in Mexico. He had hit his final two fairways in Las Vegas, and then he hit the first 11 Thursday. That adds up to 69 in a row. The previous PGA Tour record was 59 straight fairways. Nico Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) opened with a 5-under 66, while David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot 68.

Henderson starts strong

Brooke Henderson opened with an 8-under 62 for a one-shot lead in The Annika LPGA event at Belleair, Fla. Henderson made a long birdie putt on her final hole, the par-3 ninth, for a 29 on the front nine to move past a group that included Jin Young Ko and Patty Tavatanakit. Henderson won the season opener in Florida and hasn't won since, falling to No. 13 in the women's world ranking. This is the last tournament for the top 60 players to reach the season-ending Tour Championship down the coast in Naples. Former Arkansas Razorback Gaby Lopez opened with a 5-under 65. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot 68, while Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) opened with a 71.

FOOTBALL

Ole Miss seeks dismissal

Mississippi Coach Lane Kiffin and the school have filed a motion seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a Rebels player alleging racial and sexual discrimination and negligence. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Oxford, Miss., contends that DeSanto Rollins, a defensive tackle from Baton Rouge, was kicked off the team during a mental health crisis. The school maintained in Wednesday's filing seeking dismissal that Rollins remains on the team and on scholarship. He is still listed on the roster but has not played this season for the ninth-ranked Rebels, who visit No. 2 Georgia on Saturday. Rollins, who is Black, is seeking $10 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages. He claims he was not supported through his depression the way white and female athletes have been at Ole Miss. Rollins' playing career has been hampered by injuries, including a concussion and Achilles tendon injury in the spring and summer of 2022, that left him severely depressed, the lawsuit said. Attorneys for the school and Kiffin contend that the coach "is not liable for intentional infliction of emotional distress." They also challenged the validity of Rollins' claims regarding equal protection, discrimination and negligence and said the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi "should decline supplemental jurisdiction over Plaintiff's state law claims." The lawsuit says Rollins recorded a meeting with Kiffin on March 21 when the coach said, "Go, you're off the team. You're done. See ya."

Juniors eligible

Juniors who declare for the NFL Draft will be eligible for three of the college all-star games after this season, including the Senior Bowl. The league sent a memo to all 32 NFL teams Wednesday informing them that the East-West Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl and HBCU Legacy Bowl can now accept juniors. Underclassmen who had graduated were already eligible. The memo, obtained Thursday , was previously reported by The Athletic and ESPN. Top junior prospects include Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The showcase games often serve as a chance for lower-profile players. The East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 1, the Senior Bowl is Feb. 3 and the HBCU Legacy Bowl is Feb. 24. The rule change doesn't apply to other all-star games.

TENNIS

ATP Finals set

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has been placed in a group with home favorite Jannik Sinner for the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, where he needs to win just one match to end the year as world No. 1. The draw for the season-ending, eight-man finals was made Thursday and saw Djokovic pitted against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune as well as Sinner in the Green Group for the round-robin stage. Second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz headlines the Red Group, which also includes Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev. The top two from each group advance to the semifinals. Djokovic is bidding to win the event for a seventh time and has not lost a match since his defeat to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in July. He currently shares the record of six victories with Roger Federer. Zverev has won the tournament twice, while Medvedev and Tsitsipas have one victory apiece. The tournament starts Sunday and the final is scheduled for Nov. 19.