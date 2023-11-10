Other Days

100 years ago

Nov. 10, 1923

The Department of Mines, Manufactures and Agriculture has just issued the "Arkansas Handbook" under the direction of Commissioner Jim G. Ferguson. The book is printed in pamphlet form, and contains 160 pages, crowded with general and statistical information concerning Arkansas and her resources, and also many photographs. ... "The Handbook of Arkansas" describes the topography and geography of the state, the forests, lake and streams, the soils and geological features, the crops, minerals, timber, activities of the people industrially and educationally, health and recreational features, growth in population and increase in wealth. In the brief space of a single page there has been assembled all of the facts about each of the 75 counties sin the state that are to be gleaned from the many reports and bulletins published by the state and federal government.

50 years ago

Nov. 10, 1973

State employees expect that a near-mandatory car pool program will be imposed on them next week as part of Governor Bumpers' response to the national energy crisis. He will outline his proposals in a televised speech Sunday night. ... Secretary of State Kelly Bryant confirmed Friday that a car pool program for state employees was being considered but said no final decisions had been made. It probably would mean that most of the parking spaces near the Capitol and nearby state buildings would be reserved for vehicles that are used to transport three or more people.

25 years ago

Nov. 10, 1998

After one of its longest public hearings in recent memory, the North Little Rock City Council on Monday passed a sign ordinance limiting the use of trailer signs on streets deemed scenic thoroughfares by the council. Business owners took turns at the open microphone for almost 2 1/2 hours to express displeasure with the proposed ordinance, saying it would hurt small business that find other forms of advertising too expensive and less effective. Allen Jenkins, founder of Jenkins Enterprises, a portable sign company that rents the trailer signs, said most companies do not break existing city sign codes. Their intent was not to make the city ugly, he said.

10 years ago

Nov. 10, 2013

A few hundred people gathered in the grass Saturday at the Clinton Presidential Center as educators, parents and children sang, danced and spoke out against a common ill in schools: bullying. "Bullying is at its tipping point," Arkansas Education Association President Brenda Robinson told the crowd at the Build Communities, Not Bullies event. "We're going to stand up and stop the bullying for our students," she said. Saturday's event was put on by the National Education Association and the Arkansas Education Association. In addition to bringing awareness to bullying, the event was intended to emphasize ways for all school staff, not just teachers, to be trained and involved in stopping bullying.