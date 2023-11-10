RAZORBACKS REPORT: Arkansas studies tape from loss vs. Liberty

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said the team's offensive staff has done a hard study on last year's 21-19 loss to Liberty. The Razorbacks rushed for 144 yards in that game, 93 yards less than their season average, with a banged-up KJ Jefferson at quarterback.

Liberty built a 21-0 lead and frustrated Arkansas with the way it twisted and blitzed defenders to foil Jefferson's meshes and reads in the run-pass option game.

"That certainly worked against us last year," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "We have gone back and looked at that game and some other games from Liberty just to see if there's any wrinkles they may put in for us. But there's a lot of similarities, a lot of field blitzing ... with twists and things of that nature. I think they're doing their own thing but have that flavor of what they did at Liberty as well."

Then-Liberty defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge is now the linebackers coach at Auburn with coordinator Ron Roberts.

Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze was asked if the Tigers might be able to duplicate the success his Liberty team had at making Jefferson's reads difficult.

"Well, that would be nice," Freeze said. "Last year they obviously had a different coordinator and until last week it was quite different.

"Last week it was more similar to what we faced last year and they had success doing it so you've got to think that's probably who they're wanting to be now. And so we certainly will watch that tape and see what we can carry over from that."

Little named

Cam Little was named as one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award by the Palm Beach Sports Commission on Thursday.

The junior from Moore, Okla., has made 16 of 18 field goals this season, including 4 of 5 from 50-plus yards, and he's coming off a 4 of 5 performance at Florida that earned star of the week honors from the Lou Groza Award.

More than 100 FBS coaches, sports information directors and media members and current NFL kickers will vote to narrow the list to three finalists, which will be announced on Nov. 28.

Little had his streak of 12 consecutive made field goals come to an end when he missed a 50-yard try wide right last week, but he rebounded with makes of 22 yards and 49 yards, the second coming with 44 seconds left in the game in swirling wind to forge a 33-33 tie.

"Cam? Four of five, incredible," Coach Sam Pittman said on Saturday. "We had a nice fake [field goal] too, I just didn't have the guts to call it. ... And then, what'd he make, a 50-yarder to tie it up there at the end? Wasn't that incredible?"

Hard to tackle

Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze noted quarterback KJ Jefferson's ability to break out of arm tackles and another handful of near sacks throughout his career.

"It's just amazing some of the tackles he gets out of and then extends plays," Freeze said. "That is certainly an area we've got to look at. If you watch him enough, you know you're not going to get him on the ground every single time.

"You just hope those are not explosive runs or explosive passes that happen after you miss him. He is very strong and very difficult to get on the ground."

Fumble data

AJ Green's lost fumble at Florida was the first by an Arkansas running back in 15 games. Gators linebacker Scooby Williams popped the ball away from Green and Jaydon Hill recovered at the Arkansas 29 late in the third quarter with the Hogs holding a 20-17 lead. Graham Mertz threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall on the next play to give Florida a 23-20 lead. The Gators bobbled the extra-point snap and failed to convert a scrambled run, which would loom large.

The last lost fumble by an Arkansas running back had been by Raheim Sanders in the first half of a 52-35 win at BYU last season.

Pittman said he still had faith in Green, who caught an 8-yard touchdown pass to cap the Razorbacks' game-opening drive.

"Big time. We have a lot of faith in him," Pittman said, adding he told running backs coach Jimmy Smith to lean on Sanders the rest of the game.

"I told Jimmy after that, 'Let's just rev up the Rocket and see if we can go win the game.'"

Scorigami!

The Razorbacks recorded a unique score last Saturday, with their 39-36 win over Florida standing as the first such final in school history based on research by Best of Arkansas Sports.

The newfangled term for such an occurrence is a "scorigami," and Arkansas has now done it twice this season.

The 34-22 loss to Texas A&M on Sept. 30 in Arlington, Texas, was also the first score of its kind in Arkansas football history.

Additionally, the Hogs' setbacks by the scores of 38-31 to BYU and 27-20 at Ole Miss were their first-ever losses by those scores, though Arkansas has won multiple games by those margins, including 38-31 at Mississippi State in double overtime in 2010.

Series update

Auburn leads the all-time series against Arkansas by a 19-12-1 count, including a 9-5 edge in games played in Fayetteville.

The only game between the SEC West rivals that was not a conference encounter was the Tigers' 21-15 win in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 27, 1984.

Arkansas snapped a six-game losing streak in the series last season with a 41-27 decision in Auburn, Ala. The Razorbacks caught a bad officiating decision in the prior meeting in Auburn, a 30-28 win for the Tigers in 2020 after there was not an immediate recovery of Bo Nix's backward spike with seconds remaining in the game.

Prior to Coach Gus Malzahn's arrival at Auburn in 2013, the series was 11-10-1 in Auburn's favor. Malzahn had an 7-1 record against the Razorbacks, including a 56-3 rout in 2016 that stands as the most lopsided win in the series.

Arkansas won the only meeting in Little Rock, a 30-28 triumph on Oct. 28, 1995.

Morning workouts

Sam Pittman, asked this week about Saturday's 3 p.m. kickoff time, dropped a piece of breaking news into his press conference.

"There's a lot of teams that practice in the morning now," Pittman said. "We're going to try that in the spring too. We're going to go to morning workouts or morning practice."

Asked later about the difficulty of getting away from morning classes, Pittman replied, "We've already checked all of that with the University and all those things. We have it where they can start class after about noon, so 11 something will be their first class. We don't have many conflicts. Maybe two or three."

Extra points

KJ Jefferson's 25-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter at Florida was his first rushing score since a 17-yarder in the second quarter of the season opener and the 21st of his career.

Auburn owns the nation's longest streak of 187 games without having a punt blocked since a game against Mississippi State in 2009.

Arkansas improved to 4-5 against SEC East teams under Coach Sam Pittman. Arkansas has played Florida and Georgia twice and Missouri three times under Pittman, but has not faced Kentucky or Vanderbilt at all.

Tanner Burns, a long-time quality control coach on special teams at Arkansas (2014-18) and the son of former UA defensive coordinator Keith Burns, is the off-field special teams coordinator at Auburn.