Ready Your Fantasy Roster with These Recommendations

The good news about a Panthers-Bears clunker on Thursday night? With those two teams out of the way, the quality of matchups on Sunday is that much better. That said, there are some good teams and valuable fantasy assets on a bye in Week 10 – so were here with all the fantasy and betting help you need.

In todays Winners Club youll find:

Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions

This is a brutal set of teams on bye. The Chiefs, Dolphins and Eagles are fantasy goldmines — and the Rams are also off this week. Managers will be without three top-five quarterbacks, two top-five running backs, the two highest-scoring receivers and the No. 1 tight end this week, and thats before we even get into any injury issues. Woof.

Well, the good news is Kyler Murray is returning this week for the first time since he tore his ACL last December. Michael Fabiano already likes the Cardinals quarterback as a top-10 play at the position this week against the Falcons. More good news: Justin Jeffersons practice window has been opened. The Vikings star receiver is unlikely to return this week against the Saints but it sounds like hell be back on the field soon enough, just in time for a fantasy playoff push.

Consult Fabianos start/sit advice and positional player rankings below before your lineups lock Sunday morning.

Speaking of Murray, Jen Piacenti recommends pairing him with Marquise Brown in DFS lineups this week. Its a high risk, high reward proposition in his first game back, but it is a good matchup. If you want to play it safer, plug in Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown against a Chargers secondary that allows the most passing yards in the league.

NFL Week 10 Picks and Lines

This weeks slate doesnt have any matchups that scream "game of the year," but plenty of the "games of the year" so far this season have been letdowns. Anyway, there are a handful of intriguing interconference matchups that caught our eye and a big showdown in the AFC North.

Unfortunately, none of the matchups that made our top five games to bet this week are in primetime slots but well have our eyes on Browns-Ravens, 49ers-Jaguars and Texans-Bengals, among others. See where Gilberto Manzano, Matt Verderame and I landed on each game.

Manzano also shared the over/under bets hes honing in on, starting with Colts-Patriots, which will get Sundays action going from Germany. Indianapolis has been involved in some shootouts lately, but Manzano is betting its a low-scoring international affair against New England.

The MMQB team shared their straight-up picks for the rest of the week. The most popular upset pick was the Jaguars over the 49ers. Jacksonville has won its last five, but will San Francisco really drop its fourth game in a row?

9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network): Colts (-1.5) vs. Patriots | Total: 42.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Texans vs. Bengals (-6.5) | Total: 47.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Saints (-2.5) vs. Vikings | Total: 40.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Packers vs. Steelers (-3.5) | Total: 38.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Titans vs. Buccaneers (-1.5) | Total: 38.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): 49ers (-3.5) vs. Jaguars | Total: 45.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Browns vs. Ravens (-6.5) | Total: 37.5

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS): Falcons (-1.5) vs. Cardinals | Total: 43.5

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS): Lions (-2.5) vs. Chargers | Total: 48.5

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): Giants vs. Cowboys (-17.5) | Total: 38.5

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): Commanders vs. Seahawks (-6.5)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC): Jets (-1.5) vs. Raiders | Total: 36.5

8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN): Broncos vs. Bills (-7.5) | Total: 46.5*

*Monday Night Football

CFB Saturday Brings Two Top 10 Matchups

There was little movement among the true contenders when the second College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night. Saturdays slate of games offers opportunities for teams to further solidify their resumes for the committee while others could fall out of the conversation with a second loss.

No. 9 Ole Miss has the tough task of traveling to play No. 1 Georgia in Athens for a night game. Lane Kiffins team hasnt lost since it played Alabama in September but can the Rebels really beat Kirby Smarts Bulldogs on the road? The oddsmakers have installed Ole Miss as a double-digit underdog, but Im actually targeting the total in my betting breakdown.

Earlier in the day, No. 3 Michigan looks to stay undefeated as it remains at the center of the biggest college football story of the year. No. 10 Penn State matches up well and the Wolverines are just 4.5-point favorites, the fewest points theyve been favored by all season. See which way I landed on this pivotal Big Ten battle.

Top 25 Action

3:30 p.m. ET (FOX): No. 18 Utah vs. No. 5 Washington (-9.5) | Total: 49.5

3:30 p.m. ET (CBS): No. 13 Tennessee (-1.5) vs. No. 14 Missouri | Total: 57.5

Other Games for Your Consideration

3:30 p.m. ET (ABC): Miami vs. No. 4 Florida State (-14.5) | Total: 50.5

8 p.m. ET (ACC Network): Duke vs. No. 24 North Carolina (-14.5) | Total: 505.5

10:30 p.m. ET (FOX): USC vs. No. 6 Oregon (-14.5) | Total: 74.5

In Other News

Timberwolves Earn a Top-Five Spot in NBA Power Rankings: Minnesotas 5–2 start, which includes wins over Denver and Boston, has the team among the leagues top teams through the first two weeks of the season. See where the rest of the NBA stands.

NFL Midseason Awards, As Voted on By League Executives: Lamar Jackson is the runaway MVP at the seasons midpoint and, unsurprisingly, Tyreek Hill received the most votes for Offensive Player of the Year — and even one for MVP.

Arizona-Duke Among the Best College Hoops Games to Watch: The No. 2 Blue Devils host the No. 12 Wildcats at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday night and theres a handful of other marquee non-conference games worth watching.

